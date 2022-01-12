ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The public sector needs to continue to lead by example when it comes to diversity, equity, and inclusion

By Ceridian
techwire.net
 22 hours ago

As I touched on in my previous articles for TechWire, working in the public sector has many benefits from a work-life perspective – particularly, the steady hours and competitive benefits and pay. The benefits are plentiful, including the unique sense of purpose that comes with a job that aims to help...

www.techwire.net

Comments / 0

Related
Akron Beacon Journal

Robert DeJournett: Resolve to make diversity, equity and inclusion a priority in 2022

As we close out 2021 and start to lay the plans for the year ahead, it is a natural time to reflect on what has been accomplished and strategize for what is to come. I find myself thinking through all the work I’ve been a part of to drive equitable change, all the people that have come together in this community to make a difference and all the conversations I’ve had along the way that have stuck with me. The word that keeps coming to mind in all these scenarios is impact.
Harvard Health

Board Practices Quarterly: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion: One Year Later

Natalie Cooper is Senior Manager and Robert Lamm is an independent senior advisor, both at the Center for Board Effectiveness, Deloitte LLP; and Randi Val Morrison is Vice President, Reporting & Member Support at the Society for Corporate Governance. This post is based on a Deloitte memorandum by Ms. Cooper, Mr. Lamm, Ms. Morrison, Carey Oven, and Caroline Schoenecker. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Politics and Gender in the Executive Suite by Alma Cohen, Moshe Hazan, and David Weiss (discussed on the Forum here); and Will Nasdaq’s Diversity Rules Harm Investors? by Jesse M. Fried (discussed on the Forum here).
BUSINESS
Modern Healthcare

Healthcare boards lag behind on diversity, equity and inclusion goals

Healthcare company governing bodies are falling behind on their own diversity, equity and inclusion goals and need to assess the effectiveness of board membership policies and recruitment strategies, according to report published Tuesday. Executive search firm WittKieffer and the Health Management Academy conducted a survey of executives and board members...
HEALTH
warnerpacific.edu

New Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion/Title IX Named

Warner Pacific University (WPU) is pleased to announce Holly Yoo as its new Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion/Title IX. In her role, Ms. Yoo will support WPU’s commitment to being a just and equitable institution and having an inclusive and empowering culture. “Ms. Yoo is a scholar and leader...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Human Capital Management
ventura.org

Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

We, the County of Ventura, are committed to developing, nurturing, and sustaining an equitable community and workforce where all individuals can thrive. We pledge to amplify the voices of under-represented communities or those who were historically excluded, by removing barriers that result from racial and social injustice and inequities. We strive to ensure that equity, diversity, inclusion are embedded at all levels of Ventura County programs and departments through acknowledging, analyzing, and addressing the root causes of inequities. We advance equitable polices, practices and procedures, including, but not limited to County services, recruitment and retention, policies and practices, budgeting and procurement. We commit to being transparent and will continually evaluate and update our strategies when identified goals and objectives are not being achieved or sustained. We, the County of Ventura, strive to create an inclusive environment where every community member feels like he/she/they belong.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
yale.edu

Yale Blue Green workshop promotes diversity, equity, inclusion, access, and justice in the environmental sector

In a livestream program organized by Yale Blue Green, Yale’s environmental alumni group, Thomas RaShad Easley, a diversity professional and former assistant dean for community and inclusion at the Yale School of the Environment, shared his perspective and insights on how environmental organizations can more effectively advance and foster “DEIAJ” (diversity, equity, inclusion, access, and justice) at an institutional level.
ENVIRONMENT
NBA

Warriors Name Jennifer Vasquez as Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

The Golden State Warriors have named Jennifer Vasquez (she/her) as the team’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, it was announced today. Vasquez will play a central role in the continuation of the team’s internal and external diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy, including oversight of the design, management and measurement. Additionally, she will lead the franchise’s established Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, which launched several years ago, and the ecosystem of employee resource groups (ERGs). Vasquez will report to Warriors Senior Vice President of People Operations and Culture, Erin Dangerfield.
NBA
PLANetizen

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department Launched in San Antonio

Iris Dimmick reports on San Antonio's new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department, funded for the first time in the city's fiscal year 2022 budget and tasked with "centralizing the city’s efforts to ensure and make operational accessibility, diversity, equity, inclusion and integrity across departments and services." "The new department...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hrbartender.com

Employees Want to Work at Diverse and Inclusive Organizations

While I know there’s a tremendous focus on recruitment right now, organizations can’t ignore the employee experience. Because that’s what attracts and retains employees. And when we think about the employee experience, one of the most common themes I’m seeing is diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging (DEIB). Employees want to work for organizations that bring together different people because it helps individuals learn and grow. They want to be a part of organizations where everyone is welcomed and valued. Employees want to know that equity exists in their organization.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Reason.com

The American Bar Association's Problematic Proposed "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" Rules for Law Schools

The American Bar Association has proposed new "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" rules for law schools:. A law school shall ensure the effective educational use of diversity by providing: (1) Full access to the study of law and admission to the profession to all persons, particularly members of underrepresented groups related to race and ethnicity; (2) A faculty and staff that includes members of underrepresented groups, particularly those related to race and ethnicity; and (3) An inclusive and equitable environment for students, faculty, and staff with respect to race, color, ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, and military status.
LAW
newbritainindependent.com

School District To Have Forums On Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The New Britain school district has announced a series of workshops on racist disparities and gaps in opportunity. “We have a strong commitment to becoming a culturally and linguistically responsive school district,” the Consolidated School District of New Britain says, “to ensure racial disparity achievement and opportunity gaps are addressed.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
TIME

Companies Embrace Older Workers As Younger Employees Quit or Become Less Reliable

At 73, showing up to work five days a week in the shipping department of AIS Inc.—an office pod manufacturing company he’s been with for nearly two decades—was starting to be a grind for Bob Adams. He kept having to request Fridays off for doctor’s appointments to help keep his nagging diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol issues in check.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Visa’s CFO says he looks for one quality when he hires people

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After spending the past 21 years in various finance roles at public companies, Vasant Prabhu, vice chair and CFO at Visa, has learned a thing or two about managing up, and managing down.
BUSINESS
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy