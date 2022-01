Syracuse, N.Y. — Vonn Read, the acting head coach for the Syracuse women’s basketball program, is fully aware of Emily Engstler’s strengths on the hardwood. But after three years as her assistant coach, Read is creating a game plan on how to stop Engstler and the rest of the No. 3 Louisville Cardinals when the Orange visits the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO