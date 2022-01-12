Post-pandemic, where do education leaders go?

Frederick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute explores the coronavirus pandemic’s lasting impact on American education. Until March 2020, American schooling looked much like it had in 1920. Despite new technologies, ever-increasing outlays, and wave after wave of reform, the rhythms and routines of America’s schools were little changed. Students set out from their homes to school in the early morning, sat in front of a teacher in primary school or a series of teachers in secondary school, sporadically used the latest technologies, and then headed home. Dress codes, popular pedagogies, the number of adults in the building, and the technology may have changed, but what students and teachers actually do had not.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO