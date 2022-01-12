ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-pandemic, where do education leaders go?

By Tanium
 22 hours ago

Education institutions have remained admirably fluid over the past year and a half through the rollercoaster of remote and hybrid learning and teaching environments–scaling systems, devices, and processes for a...

WOWO News

IN education leaders work to keep college students on track

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Indiana News Service): College students in Indiana are gearing up to head back to class for the spring semester, but some are weighing whether to continue with higher education. “Stopping out” is when someone temporarily puts a hold on their studies, and education leaders are concerned it could...
pncguam.com

Study Shows Pandemic Affects Education

Research shows the pandemic has caused much disruption to students throughout the United States. Among the disruption to students is learning loss, a rise in suicide rates, and a near doubling of the number of gun violence against students. Today, PNC will be addressing learning loss. PNC’s Ceejay Pilarca has...
The Fayette Tribune

Leaders discuss education priorities for pending session

With the aim of entering "a positive (legislative) session for West Virginia in education," the West Virginia Press Association and its executive director, Don Smith, hosted an education-themed panel during Friday's 2022 West Virginia Press Association Legislative Lookahead. The morning session, which focused on education policies, staffing and funding, attracted...
@JohnLocke

Pandemic Prompts New Look at Structure of American Education

Frederick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute explores the coronavirus pandemic’s lasting impact on American education. Until March 2020, American schooling looked much like it had in 1920. Despite new technologies, ever-increasing outlays, and wave after wave of reform, the rhythms and routines of America’s schools were little changed. Students set out from their homes to school in the early morning, sat in front of a teacher in primary school or a series of teachers in secondary school, sporadically used the latest technologies, and then headed home. Dress codes, popular pedagogies, the number of adults in the building, and the technology may have changed, but what students and teachers actually do had not.
news9.com

Education Leaders In Disagreement On COVID-19 School Changes

State education leaders are in disagreement following a tweet from the Secretary of Education Ryan Walters. It claimed that administrators are acting out of fear and not in the best interest of the students. While the comment drew outrage from some teachers, Walters said he is unapologetic. The secretary, who...
utv44.com

ADPH: New CDC isolation and quarantine guidance does not currently apply to K-12 schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Omicron variant is fast becoming the dominant variant in the United States. All counties in Alabama are already in the high risk category and with students heading back to school after the holidays, there's some confusion about the newly announced quarantine and isolation guidelines from the CDC for the general population. It has been shorted from 10 to five days.
Michigan Daily

The “test optional” debate hides the real inequities in higher education

Harvard University recently announced an extension of their test-optional policy, which allows applicants to forgo submitting scores on the dreaded SAT or ACT. The policy, first implemented last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain in effect until 2026. Though the University of Michigan has yet to decide whether they will follow suit, it is not unreasonable to suggest that administrators are considering the idea.
The 74

School Mystery: 1 in 3 States Leaving Public in Dark About 2021 Student Scores

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. We knew the picture of student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic would be murky, as states canceled standardized testing in 2020 and the federal government relaxed rules on how testing should work in 2021. This year, […]
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
Daily Mail

Teachers should not be asked to teach merged classes to keep schools open amid staff shortages, unions say, because it will 'increase virus transmission and lead to further disruption'

Schools which routinely ask staff to teach more pupils in merged classes amid teacher shortages should be challenged, education unions have said. Ahead of the start of term, the Department for Education (DfE) told headteachers they may want to consider 'combining classes' in the event of staff shortages to keep face-to-face teaching in place.
The Independent

Schools can switch to online lessons if they have shortage of teachers, education secretary says

Schools in England have been given the go-ahead to send pupils home and return to online teaching, if they have a critical shortage of teachers.The advice comes in an open letter from Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary – one day after he announced the return of mask-wearing in secondary school classes.Teaching “remotely” will be considered acceptable “if operational challenges caused by workforce shortages make delivery of face-to-face teaching impossible”, Mr Zahawi writes.“This should only be on a short-term measure and settings should return to full-time in-person attendance for all pupils as soon as practicable,” the letter adds.In universities, face-to-face learning...
WTOP

Baltimore County schools to close to prepare for virus surge

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County schools will close Monday and Tuesday to give educators time to create lesson plans for students in the event that individual schools move to virtual instruction during a steep increase in COVID-19 cases and staff vacancies. The Baltimore Sun reports that the agreement comes as...
Fast Company

With omicron spreading, will schools mandate COVID vaccines for all students and teachers?

This week, most students in the U.S. returned to school. Also this week, the U.S. is setting grim new records for daily COVID-19 cases. The result is a full-blown logistical and policy-making mess for school and government officials, parents, and the kids themselves—mostly about whether or not to require vaccines. Here’s a quick look at the ways school districts and local officials nationwide are responding, to help you predict how all this is likely to pan out as the spring semester unfolds.
