How much RAM you need for gaming very much depends on what games you want to play, and how you want to play them. If you're looking to play the latest AAA releases at the highest possible settings, then ensuring every component in your gaming PC is top-notch will help you do that; RAM included. However, if you want to play less-demanding, or indie games on lower settings, then you can get by with much less memory.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO