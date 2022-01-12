Art Bell Vault: 'Dark Skies' & UFOs / Open Lines

Our newest feature for Coast Insiders, The Art Bell Vault, offers an expanding curated collection with two vintage shows added to the mix each Wednesday. This week's offerings are a pair of classic programs, beginning with a fascinating edition of the show from 10/3/1996 wherein Art was joined by television producer Bryce Zabel, who discussed his TV series " Dark Skies " which had just premiered on NBC a few weeks earlier. He reflected on the challenge of getting the show, which concerned UFOs and conspiracy theories, made for network television, as well as touched on the Face on Mars, the JFK assassination, and Area 51.

Next, we travel back to July 25, 1996 , for a classic edition of Open Lines in which Art and the listeners discussed the news of the day. Among the areas explored during the program were the mysterious crash of TWA Flight 800, the OJ Simpson trial, an odd crop circle found in Nebraska, and Bill Clinton's infamous "I didn't inhale" moment. The final hour features a particularly amusing glimpse of the era when the internet was new and strange as a devoted listener calls in to explain that she's hoping to eventually buy a computer so she can see Art's "website thing."

