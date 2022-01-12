Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 19 hours ago

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com. Wednesday, Jan. 12. NORTHEAST. Connecticut. Mohawk Mountain — Wed 8:16a machine...

167 skiers rescued from broken ski lift at Utah resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said 167 skiers were stranded for several hours before being rescued from a broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah Friday afternoon. Officials at Deer Valley said the Carpenter Express chairlift experienced a mechanical failure around 2:38 p.m. Deer...
The 24 Best Mountain Towns in the U.S., Ranked

What makes the perfect mountain town? Quick access to adventure, of course, but how about the less obvious attributes? Does it have solid breweries and après food? Can an abundance of bike parks outweigh a lack of taco joints? Maybe. We explored such criteria in this highly subjective list, weighing each town against its peers in an attempt to rank the best mountain outposts in the U.S., from the southern Appalachians to the Chugach. There’s a good chance we’re going to piss you off with our picks. We probably left off your favorite town. Or worse, we included a place you wish we’d never written about. Some of the towns on this list are so damn awesome that they’re suffering from side effects like crowded trailheads and ridiculous home prices. For that, we’re sorry. We’re only human and maybe we put too much stock in an empty trail, a tasty IPA, and a great breakfast burrito. Tell us where we went wrong in the comments.
Area ski hills open for season

All area ski resorts are officially up and running. Blackjack Mountain Resort was the first to open for the season on Dec. 3, Indianhead opened the following weekend on Dec. 10, Whitecap opened on Dec. 22 and Big Powderhorn Mountain opened on Dec. 23. All resorts are reporting that they...
Winter rec report: Wintry blast refreshes the scene as temps rise

After what may end up being a contender for snowstorm of the year, the Methow Valley is blanketed in pristine sparkly powder, refreshing the ski, snowshoe, snowmobile and fat bike trails while creating numerous shoveling opportunities for ice skaters and ice fishing enthusiasts. Temperatures have moved from sub-zero into the relatively balmy teens, so it’s a great week to enjoy winter recreation.
Vail Resorts Closes Its Acquisition Of Pittsburgh Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc. announced that it has closed on the acquisition of Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain Ski Area in Pennsylvania. The company purchased the resorts, including the ski areas, a hotel, conference center, and other related operations, from Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc. and its affiliates for a final purchase price of approximately $118 million, including customary closing purchase price adjustments. Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain join Vail Resorts’ network of now 40 resorts worldwide.
Here Is The Inside Scoop On How You Can Ski Cheap In Auburn

As we have been doing since March of 2020, most of us continue to search for leisure activities that take us outside. First, these outdoor activities are typically less likely to spread COVID. Second, we live in Maine – a place where we have thousands of acres of pristine wilderness. And third, in many cases, they are a lot more affordable than the indoor activities we had been doing until early 2020. Unfortunately, winter activities often tend to be more expensive than the spring, summer, and fall activities.
Ski Santa Fe set to open upper runs

SANTA FE – The New Year’s weekend storm that brought 23 inches of snow to Ski Santa Fe will enable the resort to open the upper mountain on Friday. The Millennium and Tesuque Peak Triple Chairs will open for the first time this season, the resort said in a news release.
