Kirby Fighters 2 Video Game (Nintendo Switch, Digital Code) $13.99

By Billy
techbargains.com
 19 hours ago

Amazon and Walmart has the Kirby Fighters 2 Video Game (Nintendo Switch) for a low $13.99...

www.techbargains.com

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Game of the Year: Brett's Top 5 PS5, PS4 Games of 2021

Our individual Game of the Year articles allow our lovely team of writers to share their own personal PS5 and PS4 picks for 2021. Today, it's the turn of reviewer Brett Posner-Ferdman. 5. Persona 5 Strikers. The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are back, and better than ever! Going into 2021,...
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Dedede#Digital Code
CNET

PS5 restock updates: Tracking the console drops happening this week

A new year means loads of new opportunities to get in on the next PS5 restock. According to regularly accurate YouTuber Jake Randall, Target is ramping up for a big PS5 restock soon. While most retailers plan PS5 restock events for the afternoon in order to give the West Coast a chance to place an order before 4 a.m. PT, Target frequently drops consoles on its site well before 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bethesda Releases Epic The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Later this month, Bethesda will reveal "a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure" for The Elder Scrolls Online. To build anticipation for the big reveal, the studio has dropped an all-new cinematic trailer, showcasing some stunning locations, and a number of hints about the future. The cinematic trailer doesn't offer fans any specific details on the game's new expansion, but there are plenty of elements that should keep them guessing over the next few weeks. The official reveal is set for January 27th at 12 p.m. PT on Bethesda's official Twitch channel, which readers can find right here.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

How did the Cyberpunk 2077 dumpster fire become one of 2021's most played games?

In context: Cyberpunk 2077's launch was nothing short of disastrous, even by CD Projekt Red's own admission. It was plagued by long delays, totally overhyped, and then virtually unplayable on last-gen consoles. The PC version was playable, but buggy and the current-gen ports were a complete no-show. Fans anxious for the game were vocally disappointed. Yet somehow, Cyberpunk 2077 became one of 2021's biggest games.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xbox Live Games with Gold titles for January 2022 have been leaked

The Xbox Live Games with Gold lineup for Jan. 2022 has been leaked online, revealing four games that are purportedly coming to the service next month. The information comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who just yesterday also leaked the PS Plus games for Jan. 2022. While PS4 and PS5 users subscribed to PlayStation’s service will gain access to major critically acclaimed titles like Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5, the Games with Gold lineup is a little lighter on spectacle.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprise Adds 3 Games

In case you missed it, Xbox today announced the new Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service in early January, and while the bigger titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Spelunky 2 are still to come, the announcement included three surprise releases that were added to the service today. The three titles that are available right this moment are Gorogoa, Olija, and The Pedestrian.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Xbox Series X/S Restock: Walmart, Target, Microsoft, Best Buy & More Expected to Drop This Week – January 10-16

We’ve got a big week for Xbox Series X/S restock hunters between January 10-16 as stock levels begin to increase. We’re only a couple of weeks into 2022 and already it’s looking like a big year for Xbox Series X/S restocks. Before Christmas, retailers were dropping stock left and right – something that doesn’t appear to be going away with the new year.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Siliconera’s Nintendo Switch Game of the Year 2021

2021 was a packed year for the Nintendo Switch, both in quantity and quality. There are simply too many worthy releases to honor in our Switch Game of the Year 2021 picks! But we’ll do our best. Here are the top titles on the platform. These awards represent the...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Series X

Well that was 2021, and what a year it was for Xbox gamers. We saw the return of Master Chief in the utterly excellent Halo Infinite, revved our engines and took off across Mexico in Playground Games' fantastic Forza Horizon 5 and traversed an astoundingly detailed globe in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox Series X restock tracker: GameStop may have more Halo Edition consoles soon

After Target's regional-only Xbox Series X restock this morning, the next best place to look for a console today is GameStop. Twitter user Lord of Restocks first noticed the listing for the Halo Edition Xbox Series X had returned to the site, currently marked unavailable. This could mean a restock is headed to GameStop shortly, and for more than just the standard Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

You Can Now Play Counter-Strike on a Nintendo DS

Playing first-person shooters on the Nintendo DS may seem like an unusual idea at first, until you realize just how many ports of Call of Duty games are available on the system. While the original handheld has since been discontinued for years now, development for it has not stopped, and now you can even enjoy the wonders and pains of Counter-Strike on the Nintendo DS! An alpha version is now available for download, developed by a well-known programmer for Nintendo DS, PSVita, Wii, GameBoy, and more. Check out a video of the game running in the Nintendo DS below, as well as details on how you yourself can knife and smoke in the game, provided you have a DS as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

The biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022

Every year has been a good year to be a Nintendo Switch owner, and 2022 will be no different. Nintendo and third-party developers have already revealed several major games that are coming to Switch next year, including the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3 (finally!), and Triangle Strategy, and there are surely many more unannounced titles where that came from. So let’s pause for a minute and reflect on just how exciting this lineup is! Here are the biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022 that we know about so far, plus a couple extras to keep watch for.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Reminder: Nintendo's Massive Switch eShop Sale Ends Today (Europe)

Well, until the next sale, at least. If you're after specific recommendations for absolute bargains to pick up before the end of the day, check out our guide below:. Best Cheap Nintendo Switch Games - The Biggest Discounts On Switch eShop (Europe) Nintendo of Europe has unveiled its Festive Offers...
VIDEO GAMES

