Hoosier National Forest trail use permits available

By CONTRIBUTED CONTENT
duboiscountyherald.com
 4 days ago

Visitors ages 17 and older, who wish to ride a bike or horse on the Hoosier National Forest are required to have a trail use permit. Permits are available for daily use...

www.duboiscountyherald.com

MIX 106

Boise National Forest Service Nearly Closed Kirkham Hot Springs For Good, Instead They Implemented New Rules for Use

Idaho has so much to offer in the outdoors. We have more hot springs than most states and some nice and close to the Boise area. One of the most popular and stellar hot springs nearby is Kirkham. The area used to be open for over night use and had an operational camping community with a few spots that could be reserved. Due to the unkept manner of Kirkham hot springs and surrounding area the camping became prohibited.
BOISE, ID
Community Impact Houston

Lone Star Hiking Trail Club gathering input on Sam Houston National Forest trails for master plan

The Lone Star Hiking Trail Club has been tasked by the Sam Houston Trails Coalition to lead a master plan update for the trail system in the Sam Houston National Forest, located north of Conroe and Montgomery. There are three remaining public meetings for community members to weigh in on trail system improvements and ideas, said Karl Van Scyoc, the president of the Lone Star Hiking Trail Club, a volunteer group.
HOUSTON, TX
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

National park working on first trail plan in history

Under a new leader, one of the country’s most visited national parks is working on a plan to revamp its trail system. The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNRA) spans 48 miles along the Chattahoochee and includes 15 land units. In 2020, it saw 3.5 million visitors, making it the country’s 16th most visited national […] The post National park working on first trail plan in history appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
centraloregondaily.com

Forest Service implements temporary snowmobile trail closures

The Deschutes National Forest is temporarily closing portions of two snowmobile trails west of Sunriver to allow logging and restoration work to occur on the national forest. Portions of Snowmobile Trail #3 and Snowmobile Trail #25 are temporarily closed because the trails, which are normally Forest Service roads, are being plowed to allow for logging access and restoration work and are not safe for riding.
SUNRIVER, OR
#Trail#Mobile Device
wtvy.com

National Forests in Alabama will be free for MLK holiday

(WTVY) - The information below was provided by the U.S. Forest Service. (Press Release) -- Fee-Free dates announced for the National Forests in Alabama. In Alabama, national forests are Great Escapes! There’s something for everyone who enjoys the great outdoors, and the fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite.
ALABAMA STATE
Panhandle Post

Spring turkey permits available in January

LINCOLN – Spring turkey hunting permits for 2022 will be available from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission beginning Jan. 10. Nebraska offers birds in every county of the state. The state also offers plentiful and affordable permits, long seasons, great public access and $8 permits for youth. Wild...
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wktn.com

Firewood Collection Permits Available at Indian Lake

Firewood Collection permits can be picked up at Old Field Beach, Moundwood Ramp areas and at the Service Center of Indian Lake State Park. The permits can be obtained from now through March 20. People may collect the fallen or downed timber from the designated areas during daylight hours and...
ENVIRONMENT
KRDO News Channel 13

Timed entry permits for Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Rocky Mountain National Park is implementing a pilot temporary timed entry permit reservation system beginning on May 27, 2022. According to a park spokesperson, the reservation permit system is similar to the one used in 2021. Two times of reservations will be available: One permit will be The post Timed entry permits for Rocky Mountain National Park appeared first on KRDO.
TRAVEL
fox9.com

Forest Service reducing BWCA entry permits by 13% for upcoming season

ELY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The U.S. Forest Service is reducing the number of entry permits for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness this year by around 13% in response to overcrowding, congestion and damage to natural resources. The Forest Service said they are eliminating about 37 permits per day...
ELY, MN
Paso Robles Daily News

Backyard burn permits available for the season

To qualify for a permit you must occupy a single family or duplex residence outside of cities. – Due to recent rainfall and vegetation moisture levels, backyard burning permits will be authorized effective Jan. 3, 2022. The burn season, which typically runs through the end of April, affects the burning of residential yard trimmings in backyards and agricultural wastes. Open burn season will close when local fire agencies see an increasing risk of wildfires from drying brush and grass.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
WHAV

West Newbury Open Burning Permits Available; Residents Urged to Apply Online

West Newbury residents may now apply for open burning permits. Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said residents may apply online through the “Pay Bills” portal on the town’s website as well as in-person at the West Newbury Public Safety Building, 401 Main St. Though residents will be able to apply for permits, open burning season does not start until Jan. 15.
WEST NEWBURY, MA
Lake Geneva Regional News

The most popular national forests for RVs

Despite the general difficulties of the travel industry over the last two years, one segment that has fared well throughout the pandemic is outdoor recreation like camping and RVing.
CARS
thecordovatimes.com

Prepare ahead to travel in national forests

U.S. Forest Service officials are reminding those pursuing recreational activities in Alaska’s national forests to be prepared when venturing out for snowshoeing, skiing, stargazing and aurora chasing. Top tips for enjoying these activities and returning home safely include:. Wear extra layers and bring some, too: Cold temperatures mean the...
ALASKA STATE
boreal.org

Forest Service announces 13 percent cut in Boundary Waters entry permits

A view of Fire Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area on July 13, 2019. Photo: Kirsti Marohn | MPR News 2019. The U.S. Forest Service unveiled changes to its overnight quota system this week that will result in about 23,000 fewer people being allowed to enter the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness each summer, starting this year.
COOK COUNTY, MN
Herald-Journal

Local U.S. Forest Service to limit Green Canyon trail use

Winter hikers and cyclists will now be required to use certain equipment in Green Canyon to avoid damaging the area’s groomed trails. In a statement released Wednesday, the Logan Ranger District announced it will new require hikers to wear snowshoes and cyclists to use fat tires at least four inches wide. Traditional tires and traditional footwear, according to the statement, are resulting in damage to trails that may take weeks to mend with increasingly sparse snowfall.
LOGAN, UT
sierranewsonline.com

Sierra National Forest to Charge New Recreational Fees

CLOVIS — The Sierra National Forest is proposing to charge new fees at developed recreation sites. The Bass Lake Ranger District is proposing a new fee of $20 per night at Jerseydale Campground with a $5 extra vehicle fee over two vehicles. The High Sierra Ranger District is proposing a new fee of $20 per night at Kirch Flat Campground with a $5 extra vehicle fee over two vehicles, and $100 per night at Kirch Flat Group Campground with a $5 extra vehicle fee over 14 vehicles. “We recognize how important the forest is to our local communities and those who visit the forest. These fees are a critical component to the sustainability of the recreation sites and ensuring the community is proud of the amenities provided by the Forest,” stated Dean Gould, Forest Supervisor. If proposed changes are implemented, 54% of the 140 developed recreation sites would remain non-fee.
CLOVIS, CA
radiokenai.com

Tips To Enjoy Alaska’s National Forests This Winter

Winter is here and that means abundant recreation opportunities on Alaska’s National Forests. From snowshoeing to skiing, stargazing, and aurora chasing, there is something for everyone to enjoy this winter. There are several tips that the U.S. Forest Service says to keep in mind when enjoying the Tongass and...
ALASKA STATE
Mining Journal

National Trails Day event returns

GLADSTONE — The Hiawatha National Forest and participating partners are ready for the return of the popular National Winter Trails Day event at the Rapid River National Cross Country Ski Trail. Everyone is welcome to attend this free opportunity from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, to learn how to cross-country ski and snowshoe, gain additional skills, or connect with friends on the trail.
GLADSTONE, MI

