Hoosier National Forest trail use permits available

CLOVIS — The Sierra National Forest is proposing to charge new fees at developed recreation sites. The Bass Lake Ranger District is proposing a new fee of $20 per night at Jerseydale Campground with a $5 extra vehicle fee over two vehicles. The High Sierra Ranger District is proposing a new fee of $20 per night at Kirch Flat Campground with a $5 extra vehicle fee over two vehicles, and $100 per night at Kirch Flat Group Campground with a $5 extra vehicle fee over 14 vehicles. “We recognize how important the forest is to our local communities and those who visit the forest. These fees are a critical component to the sustainability of the recreation sites and ensuring the community is proud of the amenities provided by the Forest,” stated Dean Gould, Forest Supervisor. If proposed changes are implemented, 54% of the 140 developed recreation sites would remain non-fee.

CLOVIS, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO