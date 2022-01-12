Online Alcohol Sales Reach $6.1 Billion In The U.S. In 2021

New York-based Banfi Vintners has reshaped its portfolio in recent years, parting ways with the Riunite and Bolla brands after a 50-year partnership and sharpening focus on its core Italian wines led by Castello Banfi Brunello, as well as Washington state label Pacific Rim and Natura from Chile. More change appeared likely over the past year, as Banfi owners the Mariani family reportedly held discussions with LVMH toward a sale of Castello Banfi. In the end, the deal never came to pass, with the Marianis opting to retain the Tuscan jewel and invest their U.S. marketing efforts with renewed vigor. The company’s volume now stands at around a half-million cases. SND senior editor Shane English spoke with Banfi CEO Cristina Mariani-May to get an update on the agenda moving forward.

