ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Online Alcohol Sales Reach $6.1 Billion In The U.S. In 2021

shankennewsdaily.com
 1 day ago

The e-commerce market for alcohol continued to boom in 2021, according to Rabobank, which says online alcohol sales in the U.S. hit $6.1 billion last year, jumping 131% compared with 2019....

www.shankennewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Adobe: Inflation Pushes Online Apparel Prices Up 16.6%

According to Adobe, December’s price increases marked the 19th consecutive month of year-over-year online inflation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
wibqam.com

Supply chain snarls clog U.S. online holiday sales growth – report

(Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending on online shopping during the holiday season was weaker than expected, Adobe Analytics data showed, as supply chain issues caused product shortages and delayed deliveries. Consumers spent a record $204.5 billion online over the 2021 holiday season, an increase of 8.6% from a year...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Rabobank#E Commerce#Food Drink#Beverages#Shanken News Daily#Email Newsletter
wineindustryadvisor.com

Rabobank: Alcohol E-Commerce Sales Surpass $6 Billion in 2021, Will Continue to Grow

Report finds online alcohol sales grew 131% since 2019, easily outpacing overall food and beverage. U.S. online alcohol sales reached $6.1 billion in 2021 with more growth expected in 2022, according to a report based on exclusive industry data released today by Rabobank, a leading global food and agribusiness bank.
RETAIL
shankennewsdaily.com

Interview: Cristina Mariani-May, CEO, Banfi Vintners

New York-based Banfi Vintners has reshaped its portfolio in recent years, parting ways with the Riunite and Bolla brands after a 50-year partnership and sharpening focus on its core Italian wines led by Castello Banfi Brunello, as well as Washington state label Pacific Rim and Natura from Chile. More change appeared likely over the past year, as Banfi owners the Mariani family reportedly held discussions with LVMH toward a sale of Castello Banfi. In the end, the deal never came to pass, with the Marianis opting to retain the Tuscan jewel and invest their U.S. marketing efforts with renewed vigor. The company’s volume now stands at around a half-million cases. SND senior editor Shane English spoke with Banfi CEO Cristina Mariani-May to get an update on the agenda moving forward.
LIFESTYLE
shankennewsdaily.com

Amid U.S. Acquisition Drive, Tilray’s Sales Slip, But Bottom Line Improves

Canadian cannabis giant Tilray saw net revenue falter in the three months through November, but cost-saving measures enhanced the company’s bottom line. Net revenue for the three-month period totaled $155.2 million, down from $168 million the previous quarter. However, total operating expenses fell dramatically to $87.5 million from $119.5 million in the prior quarter, pushing the company toward profitability. That difference made for net income of $5.8 million, a flip from the net loss of $34 million in the previous three months. Tilray logged an adjusted EBITDA gain of $13.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
UPI News

U.S. shoppers spent $204 billion online during holiday period; solid increase over 2020

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Americans spent more than $200 billion in online sales over the holiday shopping period , a solid increase over 2020, an analytics report said Wednesday. Adobe Analytics, which tracks holiday spending, said that shoppers spent $204.5 billion in the period between Nov. 1 and Jan. 1. That's an increase of 8.6% over the same period in 2020, the final online holiday sales report said.
INTERNET
goodfruit.com

Online sales hold an opportunity inside

Chiles Wilson Jr. figured his pandemic-driven spike in 2020 online cherry sales would fizzle as shoppers returned to grocery stores in 2021. “I was thinking it would die off,” said Wilson, part of the family that owns Rivermaid Trading Co., a fruit packing company in Lodi, California. He was...
LODI, CA
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Semi sales to reach $680bn this year

2022 semiconductor sales will grow 11% this year after growing 25% in 2021, says IC Insights. Above average increases are expected in all major product categories, which will lift the global market to record-high revenues in 2022 despite growth rates easing from last year’s economic rebound, says report. Total...
MARKETS
moneytalksnews.com

4 Retailers That Are Raising Prices in 2022

Inflation is everywhere, with shoppers seeing prices rising all around them. While some retailers may try to sneak these price hikes past their customers, other stores are being more transparent. In fact, a handful of retailers have flat-out declared that they are raising prices. So, there is no excuse for...
BUSINESS
WWD

British Retailer Next Sees Customers Swapping ‘Volume for Quality’

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Could retail price inflation help make the planet greener by nudging people to buy less? Next plc, the British high-street retailer and digital marketplace, said it has been seeing a change in the way customers shop, although it remains to be seen how much inflationary pressures will shape consumer habits in the months to come.More from WWDIn Rising China, Global Retailers See Upward TrajectoryHow Fashion Players, Retailers Do Start-Up CultureThe 56 Most Festive Last-Minute Gifts (For Stylish Procrastinators) In a bullish holiday trading update and outlook for fiscal 2022-23 year, Next said due...
RETAIL
CNBC

Omicron variant likely to fuel inflation, as Americans keep shopping rather than dining out and traveling, retail trade group economist says

Omicron could inspire more people to buy goods rather than services, which would compound inflation as demand remains high and supply chain challenges continue, National Retail Federation's chief economist, Jack Kleinhenz, said. The latest Covid wave is unlikely to prompt an economic slowdown or a shutdown of businesses, however, the...
BUSINESS
shankennewsdaily.com

Moët Hennessy Sees Ample Runway For Single Malt Range

For Moët Hennessy USA’s single malt Scotch brands Glenmorangie and Ardbeg, the future is bright, according to Allison Varone, vice president of emerging brands at the company. Varone told SND that the portfolio is trending up, with 2021 exceeding 2020 levels as well as those of pre-pandemic 2019. According to Impact Databank, Glenmorangie reached 133,000 cases in 2020, while Ardbeg hit 41,000 cases. Ardbeg enjoyed 12.5% volume growth in control states in the first 11 months of last year, and Glenmorangie rose 9.4% from a larger base.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

For Guess, Covid Has Been a Catalyst for Smarter Business Decisions

Guess Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini is confident in the company’s vision, despite the pandemic making it more challenging than ever to make future projections. On Monday at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference, an event that brings together public and private company management teams to share consumer trends and public company prospects, Alberini focused on the changes being made throughout the company’s Guess and Marciano brands that are fueling optimism. What’s caused some brands to sink and others to swim in the face of a global crisis was the ability to be nimble. Despite its size, Guess acted quickly to challenges, re-engineering its store...
BUSINESS
Hermes_Fang

Optimizing Online Store For A Global Reach

Global Reach is a standard business strategy that uses the internet to help companies develop their ties with current and prospective consumers. Nowadays, having an online store is vital to the success of your business.
shankennewsdaily.com

Jameson Rolls Out Orange Flavor Expression

Pernod Ricard has extended Jameson Irish whiskey with Jameson Orange, a new addition to the core range. The 30% abv offering is made with Jameson and natural orange flavor and is suggested to be consumed neat, on-the-rocks, or in a range of mixed drinks. The new line extension is debuting...
DRINKS
helpnetsecurity.com

Consumer IAM market to reach $17.6 billion by 2026

The global consumer IAM market is projected to grow from $8.6 billion in 2021 to $17.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the forecast period, according to ResearchAndMarkets. The major driving factors contributing to the high growth rate of CIAM market include the...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Chairish Expands with 200K European Furnishings, Home Goods

Online vintage and resale furniture retailer Chairish is adding hundreds of thousands of European pieces to its inventory this year, building on the company’s acquisition last year of Pamono, a European luxury vintage marketplace. The marketplace offers items sourced from 2,000 high galleries, shops, editors, artisans, and designers throughout Europe, with an average of 4,000 new arrivals weekly. As the trend of resale furnishings continues to grow, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, Chairish has seen its business grow substantially—39 percent year-over-year growth in 2020 and 54 percent year-over-year in 2021 with the acquisition of Pamono. Part of that growth is...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy