ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Budweiser Slips Golden Cans In Beer Packs For Chance To Win $1 Million

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNuc0_0dk3G0Gl00

You've heard of the golden chocolate bar ticket but what about the golden beer can?

In an adult nod to the prize-winning lottery depicted in the children's Roald Dahl classic, the St. Louis-based Budweiser is slipping golden cans in packs of beer as part of its "Live Like A King" sweepstakes.

The Anheuser-Busch (BUDFF) -owned beer brewer put 10,000 golden cans of beer in 24-can packs of its signature beer distributed across the U.S.

Golden Beer Cans Going Across The U.S.

Running from Jan. 10 to Feb. 20, the contest asks beer lovers to post photos of the golden can on Facebook and Instagram (MVRS) - Get Meta Report or Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report with the #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes hashtags.

Those who do not want to keep buying packs in search of that can can also go on the Budweiser website, print out a golden sleeve to wrap around a regular can and submit a photo of it as an entry instead.

On Feb. 21, the company will announce a randomly-selected winner for the top prize of $1 million. As people can submit entries without finding beer cans, the odds of winning can theoretically top one in 10,000.

New Path Forward For Budweiser?

Also behind brands like Bud Light and Stella Artois, Anheuser-Busch has had a difficult few years — stock dropped 39% in the last five years and 6.84% in the last 12 months.

Chief executive Michel Doukeris, who took over the company last July, has been on a mission to craft a new future for the company not just by growing earnings but also by putting on an aggressive ad campaign to raise beer's image as a "stylish" drink on par with cocktails and wine.

Comments / 25

@realDonaldTrump
6h ago

That’s not enough motivation for me to spend a dime on this piss….errrrg… beer

Reply(3)
10
Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
97X

Budweiser Brings Back Golden Can Sweepstakes

Anhueser Busch is taking a nod from Willy Wonka with their latest contest. Just like finding a golden ticket, you need to find a golden beer can. Budweiser has crammed 10,000 golden cans of beer instead of tickets in specially marked packs across the United States for their "LIVE LIKE A KING" contest. Everyone who finds one is eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post a picture.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roald Dahl
themanual.com

Budweiser launches NFT with a Shotgunned Beer

If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind digital copies of Budweiser beer cans, you’re going to have to pay up. On Nov. 30, the Anheuser-Busch InBev brand launched its first non-fungible token (NFT) sale, The Heritage Collection, featuring 1,936 unique Budweiser digital beer can designs. These distinct, generative art NFTs showcase iconic cans throughout the brewery’s rich history.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Can Can#Wine#Food Drink#The Anheuser Busch#Budff#Mvrs#Twtr#New Path#Bud Light
Vegetarian Times

Try These Cannabis Drinks During Your ‘Cali Sober’ Dry January

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Ok, we get it. ‘Cali Sober’ is a corny phrase. But, hey, we didn’t make it up. It’s an efficient way to describe the increasing number of people who are opting to limit or eliminate alcohol while continuing to use cannabis. Maybe that describes you all the time, or maybe it’s your approach to Dry January. Whatever your circumstances may be, you just might find that cannabis drinks pleasantly fill a niche where you might have otherwise consumed alcohol. And there are more and better cannabis drinks on the market now than ever before, taking inspiration from craft spirits, beers, and soft drinks. Read on to find some of the best.
DRINKS
Mashed

Little Caesars Just Made This Big Change To Its Hot-N-Ready Pizza

When a pizza craving hits, Little Caesars has a Hot-N-Ready pizza pie just waiting to be sliced. With the new year, of course, comes new reasons to enjoy this Little Caesars staple. As many people may currently be resolving to make changes to their eating habits, the chain is following suit by putting a significant update on one of its most popular menu items, as shared in a company press release. It's all about getting more bang for your buck when ordering a Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
RESTAURANTS
Street.Com

Yum's Taco Bell Appears Ready to Bring Back Mexican Pizza

Yum! Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell disappointed a lot of its loyal customers when it removed the popular Mexican Pizza from its menu in September 2020. At the time, the company cited a number of reasons including a desire to deliver "a faster and more...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MarketWatch

Oreo celebrating 110 years with Chocolate Confetti Cake Cookie

Oreo is celebrating 110 years with a limited-edition Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake Cookie, made with rainbow sprinkles both in the cookie and on the outside. The cookie will be available on January 31, though pre-sales started on Tuesday. Oreo officially turns 110 on March 6. The iconic cookie brand previously announced two new flavors coming in January: Toffee Crunch, which will be a permanent addition to the Oreo lineup, and Ultimate Chocolate, available for a limited time, while supplies last. Oreo is part of the Mondelez International Inc. [s; mdlz] portfolio. Mondelez stock has gained 16% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained 22.4%.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNBC

Coca-Cola and Constellation Brands team up to create alcoholic Fresca cocktails

Coca-Cola and Constellation Brands are teaming up to create spirits-based cocktails under the Fresca soda brand. Fresca Mixed Cocktails are slated to launch this year in the U.S. According to Coke, Fresca is surging in popularity recently, making it the fastest-growing soda trademark in the beverage giant's U.S. portfolio. Coca-Cola...
DRINKS
ComicBook

Crystal Pepsi Is Back, But With A Catch

It's been 30 years since Crystal Pepsi was first released to the masses. To celebrate the legendary milestone, Pepsi has decided to bring back the crystal-clear concoction, with a slight catch. Tuesday, the soda-maker announced a new marketing campaign celebrating the three-decade existence of Crystal Pepsi by throwing it back to 1992.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Monster Beverage Roars Into Alcohol Sector, Will Buy Canarchy

Monster Beverage, the prominent producer of energy drinks, became the latest drinks company to head into the alcoholic segment, definitively agreeing to pay $330 million cash for Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective. Canarchy, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Longmont, Colo., is a collective of brewers including Cigar City, Oskar Blues...
DRINKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
81K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy