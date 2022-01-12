Budweiser Slips Golden Cans In Beer Packs For Chance To Win $1 Million

You've heard of the golden chocolate bar ticket but what about the golden beer can?

In an adult nod to the prize-winning lottery depicted in the children's Roald Dahl classic, the St. Louis-based Budweiser is slipping golden cans in packs of beer as part of its "Live Like A King" sweepstakes.

The Anheuser-Busch (BUDFF) -owned beer brewer put 10,000 golden cans of beer in 24-can packs of its signature beer distributed across the U.S.

Golden Beer Cans Going Across The U.S.

Running from Jan. 10 to Feb. 20, the contest asks beer lovers to post photos of the golden can on Facebook and Instagram (MVRS) - Get Meta Report or Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report with the #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes hashtags.

Those who do not want to keep buying packs in search of that can can also go on the Budweiser website, print out a golden sleeve to wrap around a regular can and submit a photo of it as an entry instead.

On Feb. 21, the company will announce a randomly-selected winner for the top prize of $1 million. As people can submit entries without finding beer cans, the odds of winning can theoretically top one in 10,000.

New Path Forward For Budweiser?

Also behind brands like Bud Light and Stella Artois, Anheuser-Busch has had a difficult few years — stock dropped 39% in the last five years and 6.84% in the last 12 months.

Chief executive Michel Doukeris, who took over the company last July, has been on a mission to craft a new future for the company not just by growing earnings but also by putting on an aggressive ad campaign to raise beer's image as a "stylish" drink on par with cocktails and wine.