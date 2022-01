Derek Carr is a quarterback in the NFL playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. He enjoyed a successful career during his college playing days at Fresno State where he was an MWC Champion, two-time first-team All-MWC, two-time MWC Offensive Player of the Year, and the recipient of the 2013 Sammy Baugh Trophy. Carr was drafted by the Raiders in the 2014 NFL Draft when the team was still located at Oakland. In the pros, he has been the long-time quarterback of the Raiders and he has been selected for the Pro Bowl for three consecutive seasons. However, the main topic of this article is his better half. We are here to talk about Derek Carr’s wife Heather Neel.

