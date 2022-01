Maine's own Patrick Dempsey is of course a very famous actor, but for the last several years, he is also known for his charitable contributions. In 1997, Dempsey's mother, Amanda, was diagnosed with cancer, and when she passed in 2014, he helped start the Patrick Dempsey Center at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. In 2009, Dempsey introduced the first Dempsey Challenge, which features cyclists, runners, and walkers. It has become an annual October event in the Lewiston area, raising millions of dollars over the years.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 2 HOURS AGO