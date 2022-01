Funeral services for Charles Long, 50 of Mount Victory, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor David Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

OBITUARIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO