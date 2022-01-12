ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil Positive On Omicron And Powell's Confidence In The Economy

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTI crude oil surpassed the $80 mark in Tuesday's trading, near two-month highs and solidly above the 2018-2021 pivot levels near $75. Oil's fall in November-December by more than a quarter from a peak in late October probably served as a reset for oil. Interestingly, oil rose yesterday against...

www.investing.com

MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports biggest weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs since October

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by 11 to 492 this week. That followed a rise of just one oil rig the week before, and marked the biggest weekly climb since October, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 13 to 601, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, finding support as worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine raised concerns over a potential disruption to global crude supplies. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.78, or 2.2%, at $83.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Explainer: Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. And Biden has few options to stop the rally. Global benchmark Brent crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold rally after Powell remarks

Oil prices rocketed higher overnight as the Powell testimony removed the threat of early rate hikes, for now, allowing the fundamentals of constrained OPEC+ production, and an omi-gone variant recovery, to reassert themselves with a vengeance. Brent crude rocketed 3.25% higher to USD 83.60 a barrel, while WTI leapt 3.65% higher to USD 81.25 a barrel. Both contracts have firmed slightly in Asia to USD 83.80 and USD 81.45 a barrel respectively.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices at Risk on Powell Hearing, Waning Demand Cues

Crude oil prices edge lower in broadly risk-off trade but volatility is muted. Fed Chair Powell due at Senate hearing, data may signal waningdemand. Key chart resistance eyed near $80/bbl, support anchored above $75/bbl. Crude oil prices edged lower for a second day consecutive day on Monday, in a move...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Stocks rise on Powell inflation vow; oil climbs

(Jan 12): Asian stocks followed a rebound in the U.S. after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors the central bank will tackle inflation to extend the economic expansion. Shares in Japan and Hong Kong led gains throughout the region. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced to the highest in...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rallies As Powell Focuses On Inflation; EV, Oil Stocks Surge

The stock market turned higher Tuesday and extended gains as the Senate held its confirmation hearing for Jerome Powell's expected second term as Fed chief. The Nasdaq rallied 1.2%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.6% and the Dow Jones industrials added 0.3% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 advanced 0.8%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Monday.
STOCKS
Axios

Powell faces management of an economy he helped create

Jerome Powell’s second term as Federal Reserve chair will be defined by his response to the economy he helped create. Why it matters: Powell's job will be harder in many ways than when the Fed was focused on just keeping the country afloat at the onset of the pandemic.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Phantom Weekend Price Plunge Catches Oil Traders off Guard

The weekend plunge was actually part of a testing regime by CME. On Saturday morning, a few bewildered oil traders thought they were busy buying CME Group Inc.’s flagship U.S. crude futures contracts. The trouble was, the market is closed on Saturdays -- and in reality it was. But...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Jumps 4% Ahead of Weekly U.S. Inventory Data

Investing.com - Oil prices jumped 4% on Tuesday as longs in the market bet on a supply squeeze from anticipated demand, even as weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration could show another uptick in fuel stockpiles. Prior to its release of crude, gasoline and distillate stockpile numbers...
TRAFFIC
Newsbug.info

Powell says Fed to ensure inflation doesn’t take root in economy

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched while cautioning that the post-pandemic economy might look different than the previous expansion. “We will use our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming...
BUSINESS

