ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Martin Short Has One Word to Describe Only Murders in the Building Season 2: “Thrilling”

wvli927.com
 1 day ago

Martin Short would say more about the...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Only Murders In The Building’: Martin Short Teases Season 2 Roles For Shirley MacLaine & Amy Schumer, The Return Of Nathan Lane’s Teddy Dimas As He Lands First SAG Award Nom

Only Murders in the Building‘s executive producer and star Martin Short earned his first SAG Award nomination this morning for his turn in Hulu’s hit comedy, revealing while taking a break from production on Season 2 that it will feature appearances by Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer, and that Nathan Lane’s Teddy Dimas will, in fact, be returning. “Before Christmas, [I shot scenes with] Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer,” he said. “The quality of actor that this show is attracting makes it endlessly fun to go to work.” (Lane’s Dimas is a neighbor and friend-turned-foe of the show’s leads, played by...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Only Murders In The Building Season 2: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Hulu Series

In August 2021, Hulu introduced the world to the residents (and amateur true crime podcasters) of Only Murders in the Building, a dark, deadly, and hilarious comedy series about a homicide and the three tenants who team up to solve the case. With a cast that included Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, an intricate story, and clever writing, it should come as no surprise that the streaming service was quick to order a second season.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Short
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving 'NCIS' After Being on the Drama Series for Five Seasons?

When actor Wilmer Valderamma joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Nick Torres in Season 14, he quickly became a fan favorite. At first, it may have seemed like a humorous choice to cast Fez as an NCIS agent, but he’s become a series veteran and an essential of the series over time. Currently, the hit drama is on winter hiatus, taking a break from CBS audiences’ screens before it returns in the New Year.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Miranda Drops A Bombshell In The And Just Like That Season 1, Episode 6 Promo

We’re officially halfway through Season 1 of HBO Max’s And Just Like That, and so far the Sex and the City reboot seems to mostly be about how it’s never too late in life to learn new things about yourself. And no character is embodying that lesson more than Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon). Miranda has been on quite a journey so far, and there are still five more episodes to go. It looks like that journey is only going to get ramped up even more, since Miranda drops a major bombshell in the And Just Like That Episode 6 promo.
TV SERIES
weisradio.com

‘And Just Like That…’, Chris Noth’s cameo cut from season finale

(SPOILERS AHEAD) And Just Like That… Chris Noth has been scrapped from the show’s season finale. According to TVLine, the season finale of the HBO Max revival featured a cameo from Noth’s character Big when Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie visits Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge to spread his ashes in the Seine river. Afterward, Big, who died in the first episode of the sequel, was going to appear to Carrie. However, sources tell the outlet that the February 3 finale will be scrapping that fantasy element, deeming it not essential to the storyline, which is about Carrie getting closure.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Word#E News#Only Murders
TVOvermind

The Five Best Episodes Of Only Murders In The Building

One of the biggest surprises of 2021 was the Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez vehicle about three strangers, who are obsessed with a true-crime podcast, are suddenly involved in one as their neighbor is found dead in his apartment. The first season was filled with plenty of twists, turns, and laughs, and it made an unforgettable impression. This article will revisit the top five episodes from the first season of Only Murders in the Building. This list will contain spoilers so if you’ve managed to live your life without checking out the series then I strongly suggest binge-watching the show on Hulu first. Let’s get started with the first episode.
TV SERIES
Boston Globe

Comedian Demetri Martin has something he’d like to say, but he’ll keep it short

If you give someone wrapping paper as a present, should you gift-wrap it?. A few years ago Demetri Martin was in the car with his family when his son, then 5 years old, announced that he had a joke to tell. It was one of Martin’s “proudest moments,” he says. He recognized that his son’s spontaneous quip was similar to a classic one-liner written by Steven Wright, the comedian who years ago inspired Martin to try his own pithy version of stand-up comedy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
/Film

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Cast Somehow Gets Better, Adds Shirley MacLaine And Amy Schumer

Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" was one of those series that seemed to fly under the radar until, all at once, it felt like everybody started tuning in for the murder-mystery hijinks at the Arconia. Stars Steve Martin (who also co-created the show with John Hoffman) and Martin Short have since received individual SAG nods for their acting in season 1, with their co-lead Selena Gomez landing a joint nod only as part of the series' ensemble. That feels like a disservice given how essential Gomez is to the show's uniquely comforting mix of comedy, mystery, and pathos ... but I digress.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Only Murders in the Building' Adds Iconic Actress and Comedian to Season 2

Only Murders in the Building is ramping things up for Season 2, and it has added an iconic actress and a beloved comedian to the cast. Deadline reports that both Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer will co-star in the next season of Hulu's hit comedy whodunit. At this time, no details regarding their characters have been shared. The pair join previously announced Only Murders cast newcomer actress and model Cara Delevingne, as well as series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy