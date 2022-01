The sentence may have been for more than just selling meth, though, as 48-year-old Andrew Quintero also skipped bail with 28 grand in cash, a gun, and more meth. There is a right way and a wrong way to proceed once federal prosecutors have indicted you for selling three pounds of methamphetamine. The right way is to closely follow the advice of your attorney. The wrong way is to post bail, and then skip that bail and, in the words of the Bay Area News Group, get “arrested at a hotel in Burlingame with a gun, $27,900 in cash, and methamphetamine.”

BURLINGAME, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO