Billboard Explains: The Pop-Punk Resurgence

Mom Jeans released their new song titled Crybaby (On The Phone), which is part of their upcoming album Sweet Tooth. The song features a pop/punk vibe and sad lyrics about not being able to leave someone alone and crying on the phone. The video takes us on a trip that would be fun for fans of Stranger Things, Scott Pilgrim Vs The World or both. It is a very surreal video mixed with a ‘90s aesthetic and lyrics that add to the sad but dream-like atmosphere.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO