Billboard Explains: The Pop-Punk Resurgence

You wouldn’t think The Smiths would mesh well with My Chemical Romance, but local band Growing Pains is here to prove you wrong. The four-piece band from Portland, Oregon, has been a part of the Portland music scene since their high school days, meeting at a franchise and performanced based music school called School of Rock (yes, it’s a bit like the movie). But fans shouldn’t just thank the School of Rock in Portland for the band’s formation — in a way, fans should thank emo-rock band Joyce Manor too.
