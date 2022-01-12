ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Earl “John” Sykes Jr.

nny360.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEarl “John” Sykes, Jr., 67, passed away Tuesday, January 11th at Samaritan...

www.nny360.com

The Uvalde Leader-News

Lynn Watkins

Lynn Watkins, 79, of Uvalde died on Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in San Antonio. A graveside service will be held on tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Montell Cemetery in Montell. Arrangements are under the direction of Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary, and a complete obituary will appear in a...
UVALDE, TX
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
27 First News

John Popa, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Popa, Jr., 62 died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at his home. He was born September 8, 1959 in Salem, son of the late John Sr. and JoAnne (Stoneking) Popa. John was a self-employed truck driver for 25 years. Whether it was early morning bowling...
SALEM, OH
myalbertlea.com

Alan J Christensen

Alan J Christensen, age 72, flew high with angels and was called home on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021 at his home. He defied the odds of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s) and stayed strong through 8 years of the cruel, terminal disease. A celebration of life visitation will be held...
ALBERT LEA, MN
gilavalleycentral.net

Herschel Joseph Medlin

Herschel Joseph Medlin, a resident of Pima and a United States Marine Corps veteran, passed into eternal life, Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021, at the Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, with his beloved wife, Jessica, at his side. Herschel was 48. Herschel was a loyal and faithful protecter of the...
SAFFORD, AZ
warwickonline.com

Jason K. Spencer

Jason K. Spencer, 46, passed away Saturday December 25, 2021. He was the loving husband to Susana M. (Costa-Mota) Spencer for 25 years. Born in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late Newton T. and Katheryne J. (Long) Spencer; step son to Bill Mason. Jason was the loving father of Kassandra Spencer; brother of Keith Spencer and his wife Christy and Kevin Spencer and his wife Martha. He leaves behind Burland Burbette; who was a father figure to Jason. Jason was full of light; he was the life of the party. His sarcastic, witty sense of humor always made anyone around him laugh. He was a man of his word, if he said he was going to do something he did it, always staying in touch with everyone he cared about near and far. Jason was employed by Verizon since 1997 and worked as a splicer out of the New England way garage. He was a proud member of IBEW local 2323 and loyal member of the 2323 riding club, he had a passion for riding. It was with the RC where he became a beloved friend while supporting many labor and community organizations in their times of need. When Jason wasn't working, he loved spending time with his family in his free time; watching movies, going to dinner and traveling to new places together is what made him happy. He was a great husband and father. In Jason's youth, he enjoyed participating in freestyle rap battles; he could even bust a move and break dance on the dance floor. He was a big fan of the group called "Run DMC" and would always rap their songs anywhere anytime always leaving smiles on everyone's face with his gestures. Jason's genuine dedication in helping others is the reason why he became an organ donor and because of that he is able to save so many more lives. We are so proud of everything he has accomplished in life; he was loved and will be missed by everyone. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 2-4pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889. Burial will be private. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com.
WARWICK, RI
northcountynews.org

Supporting veterans

Thanks to donations from the community, including monetary and donations from Buddy Poppy collections, Red Bud Auxiliary President Kathryn Rowold was able to recently deliver blankets, clothing and toiletries valued at over $1,000 to veterans at Jefferson Barracks Hospital. Pictured accepting the donations is Rocky, a volunteer at Jefferson Barracks. The Auxiliary greatly appreciates the community for their assistance in making the veterans’ holidays warmer and brighter.
RED BUD, IL
easternshorepost.com

Rita C. Scharwath Joyce

Ms. Rita C. Scharwath Joyce, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 27, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Onancock. She was born April 30, 1931, in Orange, N.J., to Elizabeth and Clemmons Scharwath. She is predeceased by her parents; her infant daughter, Debra Lee Danziger;...
ONANCOCK, VA
deltanews.tv

Former mayor, principal dies

Services are set Friday for a former Greenville mayor and principal at St. Joseph Catholic School. Paul Artman died earlier this week. Visitation is Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral mass will follow. After the service, lunch will be served in the cafeteria at...
EDUCATION
Republic

John Raymond Piper Jr.

John Raymond Piper Jr, 73, of Columbus passed from this life on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11:08 a.m. at Columbus Regional Hospital. Born on September 8, 1948, to SGM (R) John Raymond Piper and Naomi (Edwards-Storer) Piper at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. John lived in several places as a child including Indianapolis, North Carolina, Arizona, Brown County and Columbus, Indiana. He graduated high school in 1966 from Columbus North. John married Carolyn June Dobbs on October 13, 1967, and they had three children together.
COLUMBUS, IN
nowhabersham.com

Paul Ray Maney

Paul Ray Maney, age 48, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. The family has established a GoFundMe account: https://gofund.me/f467014e. Arrangements are entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home and Crematory, North Chapel, 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535....
ALTO, GA
guttenbergpress.com

Marjory Sheckler

Marjory Leone Sheckler, 85, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 10, 1936, to Clarence and Mildred (Schultz) Ahrens in Prairie du Chien. Marjory was raised on the family farm and graduated from Prairie du Chien High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, where she participated on the synchronized swimming club. On Sept. 27, 1959, Marjory was united in marriage with Teddie D. Sheckler in Prairie du Chien. Throughout the years, Marjory worked as a cook at B.A. Kennedy School. She enjoyed attending all of her children’s and grandchildren’s events. Marjory served on the Crawford County Board and helped take care of the flower gardens and hummingbird feeders on St. Feriole Island.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI

