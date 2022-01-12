TOBI Says: From the beginning

Toby Jon left this world to be with his Lord and Savior in Heaven on January 1, 2022. Toby was born in Wray Colorado on August 28, 1958--the firstborn son of Don and Patty Wood. Toby was a rough and tumble child, always up for adventure and harmless mischief, with a kind heart and a soft spot for underdogs. Growing up working at his father's gas station/garage, and his grandparent's farm, his knack for fixing vehicles and implements became apparent--skills that he carried with him throughout his life. Toby was always willing to help someone with a challenging repair, the dirtier the better (Patti can attest to that). After a number of years as a ranch hand on the family farm, his wanderlust got the best of him and he headed out for the wilds of Montana, then a life over the road. But all the while he knew something was missing, something he found in Patti Sweeney, who he married on July 27, 1991.

