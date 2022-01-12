ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

TOBI Says: From the beginning

northwestgeorgianews.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best place to start any story is from the beginning. The Bible says, In the beginning, God created the world. Can you imagine how spectacular that was?. God had a special plan. He created the world, and made man. He put people in charge...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Fox News

Pope Francis should let Catholics pray like Catholics

A growing share of Americans—three in 10—identify as "none." Or, none of the above when asked about their religious affiliation. Houses of worship are emptying, and those still left in the pews probably expect their spiritual shepherds to welcome more prayer, not less. It's what makes Pope Francis's...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Pope Decries Church Conservatives Encased in 'Suit of Armour'

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis took an apparent dig at conservatives resisting change in the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, lamenting those whose religion he said was self-referential and encased in a "suit of armour". On the Feast of the Epiphany, Francis seemed to direct specific criticism at those...
RELIGION
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
Grazia

It’s None Of The Pope’s Business If People Don’t Want Children

The Catholic church has, historically, quite enjoyed telling women what to do with their bodies. And in a pretty on-brand announcement, Pope Francis claimed that couples who would rather have pets than children are ‘selfish’. Speaking to an audience at the Vatican he preached: ‘Today… we see a...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Voices Over Cancer: stories of strength, hope and service

Last week, in the back parking lot of the Harbin Cancer Center, a very special event took place. And though it wasn’t witnessed by many, it has a resounding impact on much of the community. The event was a celebration of release of an annual publication called Voices Over...
CANCER
northwestgeorgianews.com

TOBI Says: Can you fix it?

Do you like to fix things? There are lots of things that need fixing. There are car repairmen. The buildings need repairs. The roads need repairs. There are also pieces of equipment that repairing. Maybe you can think of some other things that need repairs. People need repairs. Remember the...
RELIGION
northwestgeorgianews.com

Spiritual matters

Most of us have been angry with God. We can all recall circumstances in our lives when we’ve been overcome with emotion and directed our wrath to the Lord. We lose a loved one and in our grief we lash out, demanding to know why God would do such a horrible thing to such a wonderful person. We’re caught up in the emotion of our grief and we demand an explanation. We have to find a logical or at least an understandable reason for why this happened. Sometimes, when we’ve calmed down a bit, we look back at our anger with God and we’re shocked and ashamed. We feel guilty for being angry with the Lord. We see our anger as a sin. But, is it really?
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

SGLY: Beautifully his

A few days ago, I was notified that a shockingly defamatory comment about me was posted on the Internet — a stranger armed with the power of a keyboard and vicious intentions. The words themselves were false but affected me still. I feared impending rumors and erroneous accusations. The thought of having my loved ones see this cruel lie made me physically ill. It frustrated me beyond words how easy it was for a faceless person to post something damaging and how difficult it was to get it removed. With help and time, the post was taken down. ...
RELIGION
APG of Wisconsin

Toby Jon Wood

Toby Jon left this world to be with his Lord and Savior in Heaven on January 1, 2022. Toby was born in Wray Colorado on August 28, 1958--the firstborn son of Don and Patty Wood. Toby was a rough and tumble child, always up for adventure and harmless mischief, with a kind heart and a soft spot for underdogs. Growing up working at his father's gas station/garage, and his grandparent's farm, his knack for fixing vehicles and implements became apparent--skills that he carried with him throughout his life. Toby was always willing to help someone with a challenging repair, the dirtier the better (Patti can attest to that). After a number of years as a ranch hand on the family farm, his wanderlust got the best of him and he headed out for the wilds of Montana, then a life over the road. But all the while he knew something was missing, something he found in Patti Sweeney, who he married on July 27, 1991.
OBITUARIES
CBS New York

Pope Francis Sends ‘Heartfelt Condolences’ After Devastating High-Rise Fire In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pope Francis contacted Timothy Cardinal Dolan to share his sympathies after the high-rise fire that killed 17 people Sunday in the Bronx. “His holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the recent devastating fire in the Bronx in which a number of children lost their lives,” the message read. “In offering heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to those affected by this tragedy, he entrusts the victims and their families to the merciful love of almighty God and invokes upon all consolation and strength in the Lord.” Here is a heartfelt message from Pope...
BRONX, NY
The Savannah Reporter

YOU HEARD IT HERE

Before the telegraph and telephone, news spread much more slowly. In fact, the ringing, or tolling, of a church bell was a common method for alerting a community and surrounding farms. There was the pealing of bells to announce good news, such as a wedding or the birth of royalty or to mark special religious occasions, such as Christmas and […] The post YOU HEARD IT HERE first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy