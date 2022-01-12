ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea finishes job against Spurs to reach League Cup final

By Associated Press
 22 hours ago

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has reached the League Cup final after a 1-0 victory over Tottenham completed a 3-0 aggregate...

The Independent

Africa Cup of Nations day 2: Sadio Mane scores last-minute winner while Morocco beat Ghana late on

After hosts Cameroon and Cabo Verde started the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with wins on Sunday, four more fixtures took place on day two - with late drama a regular theme throughout.The day’s opening game was only settled in the sixth minute of stoppage time, when Sadio Mane buried an injury-time penalty to give Senegal a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe. It took a long time for the competition favourites to find the breakthrough despite plenty of possession dominance, with the counter-attacking threat always presenting the possibility of an upset.It was a similar story as Morocco met Ghana, with Sofiane...
FIFA
AFP

Real Madrid dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi

It is traditional to say there are no favourites in the Clasico but this time even Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was unable to keep up the pretence. For the past decade, there has been some justification in the usual platitudes, the assertion that games between Real Madrid and Barcelona have a rhythm unto themselves, that form is no measure and the victor will be the one that holds firmer in the heat of the battle. Any superiority has been fleeting, a strong run of form here, a vulnerable coach there. Sometimes the dynamic has depended simply on the competition the game has been played in. Since 2010, 40 meetings have brought 16 Barcelona victories, 10 draws and 14 wins for Real Madrid.
SOCCER
The Independent

Stoke leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker

Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker.The midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month, the PA news agency understands.His contract expires at the end of the season but the Potters are keen to add Baker to their squad in the January transfer window as they fight for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.Baker made his first appearance for Chelsea in eight years when he came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield.It was just the 26-year-old academy product’s second game for the Blues, with his debut also coming in the FA Cup against Derby in 2014.The former England Under-21 international was close to making the squad for the 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Brentford last month but tested positive for Covid-19.Since making his Chelsea debut he has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Reading Fortuna Dusseldorf and he spent last season at Trabzonspor in Turkey.Stoke are eighth in the Championship, five points off the top six with two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Rüdiger
Person
Jarrod Bowen
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The numbers behind Marcus Rashford’s flagging form for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford’s poor form continued with a subdued performance before he was substituted late in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted afterwards that Rashford was “trying hard” and training well but admitted a first goal since October – which would be only Rashford’s fourth of the season – would be important to his confidence.Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Rashford’s flagging form.Season of struggleRashford has scored only three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, a long way down on his 20-goal form of the past two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raphael Varane braced for another ‘intense’ battle with Aston Villa

Raphael Varane is ready for another fight with Aston Villa as Manchester United look to build on Monday’s confidence-boosting FA Cup win.A week on from the meek home Premier League loss to Wolves, Ralf Rangnick’s side returned to Old Trafford looking for a reaction in the final tie of the third round.Scott McTominay’s early header proved the difference on a night when United dug deep, and at times rode their luck, in a 1-0 win against Steven Gerrard’s Villa.It was a tough battle and victory provided a much-needed shot in the arm after another week of scrutiny and introspection at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football Manager 2022 wonderkids: Best players to sign in FM22 for teams of every budget

Football Manager is back and, as always, the race is on to sign the best wonderkids in the world. Every FM22 player must decide where they will start their managerial career: at the top of the world game with millions to spend or down the pyramid with a major project to oversee.Either way, uncovering the young gems of football will be crucial to a manager achieving success. A wonderkid is a player aged 20 or below who has the potential to go on and become a world-class player in the game. Not all of them will make it to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by ‘desperate’ Roma boss Jose Mourinho

What the papers sayRoma manager Jose Mourinho is “desperate for midfield reinforcements” after his Serie A’s club’s collapse in a 4-3 defeat to Juventus and has contacted Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mail from Italian outlet Telefoot. The British newspaper carries the rumour that the 25-year-old midfielder – who is currently valued at £25million – was personally contacted by Mourinho over a loan move.In the same paper, it is reported that Manchester United will soon open talks with England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has 18 months left on his current £200,000-a-week deal but has “suffered a dip in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Nigeria vs Egypt on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations fixture

Several Premier League-based players could be in action in Tuesday’s big Africa Cup of Nations clash, which sees Nigeria and Egypt face off.Mohamed Salah is the biggest draw, but he’s likely to be up against the likes of Leicester duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho amongst others, in a tussle between two of the competition’s heavyweight nations.The Group D rivals are among the sides backed to run deep into the tournament, while this meeting might give an early indication of which of them are most capable of winning the big games.Cameroon and Senegal are among the nations to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea at Spurs score predictions: Blues through to EFL Cup final?

Chelsea travels to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of its Carabao Cup semifinal match-up against its bitter London rivals. Thomas Tuchel’s men will make the journey to the city’s north side carrying with them a 2-0 aggregate lead. Anything besides a two-plus goal defeat will see the Blues move into the final of the competition they have not won since 2015. It was a convincing win last time out, but supporters were left disappointed that they could not finish off the tie in just one go. The home side missed a plethora of chances throughout the 90 minutes—specifically in the second half—in front of a ruckus Stamford Bridge crowd. Nevertheless, a two-goal lead should be enough to see Tuchel’s men advance regardless.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal ready to splash the cash on Dusan Vlahovic

What the papers sayArsenal are willing to ‘break the bank’ to secure Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, the Mirror reports. The Gunners are said to be considering spending upwards of £70million on the 21-year-old Serbia international to strengthen their attacking options, with the team’s early FA Cup exit contributing to a sense of desperation. The high price may be needed to secure Vlahovic against competition from AC Milan Juventus, Liverpool and Newcastle, who are all watching the player closely.The Sun writes that Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is wanted by AC Milan. The 26-year-old Holland international has caught the attention...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham v Chelsea: Who makes your Blues team?

Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Spurs, but who will make Thomas Tuchel's starting XI?. Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic partnered each other in midfield against Chesterfield in the FA Cup - would you go with those two again?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte predicts Hugo Lloris will sign new Tottenham contract

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is confident Hugo Lloris will agree a new contract.The club captain, who joined from Lyon in 2012, is able to talk to foreign clubs about a move as his current deal in north London runs out at the end of the season.Conte is keen for Lloris to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and says talks are under way between the parties.He said: “I think so, I think that they have started to talk. You know very well what I think about Hugo. Also previously I spoke and said that he’s our captain,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick not concerned by forward’s lack of goals

Ralf Rangnick is not concerned by Marcus Rashford’s form despite the Manchester United forward’s goalless streak extending to 11 games in the narrow FA Cup third round win over Aston Villa.Rashford has not found the net since scoring in United’s 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur back in October, during the final weeks of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.The 24-year-old’s season started late after undergoing surgery on a longstanding shoulder problem and, despite scoring three in his first four appearances following his return, he has since struggled for consistency in front of goal.When asked for a reason behind Rashford’s form, Rangnick said:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Spurs boss Conte previews Carabao Cup semi against Chelsea

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte previews their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg clash at home to Chelsea. Conte and his players welcome Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur stadium needing to overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit suffered at Stamford Bridge. The Tottenham manager accepts their underdog status against the European champions, who he points...
PREMIER LEAGUE

