Listener Wrote- My ex's new wife to be doesn't know that they are getting married on what was OUR ANNIVERSARY! I know he's doing it to SPITE me but I really feel bad for her because she has no clue that the date is the same wedding date as ours was. He has told me this. Look, I could care less if they get married on that date, but he's doing it on purpose and I think it's not cool she doesn't know. Shouldn't I give her a heads up?

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO