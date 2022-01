Horseshoe Bend. The Colorado River started to cut through endless layers of rock, and when it ran into Horseshoe Bend, it creates this natural, sculptural landscape. The river eventually went around it, and now there is a 270-degree bend in the river which created the now-famous horseshoe shape. The sheer Cliff walls are made of Navajo Sandstone, a particularly dense type of sandstone. In the process of erosion, the sandstone acted as a natural barrier, forcing the water to make a sharp bend in the river thorough softer rocks.

