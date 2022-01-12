ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six New England Ski Resorts Make Best In US List

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 23 hours ago

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (CBS) — New Englanders looking to hit the slopes have access to some of the best ski resorts in the country, according to a new report.

Ski Magazine recently named the 16 “Best Ski Resorts In The U.S.” – and six from New England made the list.

Coming in second – just behind overall winner Sun Valley Resort in Idaho – is Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont. While it may not have a high-speed lift, the magazine commended Smugglers’ stellar views and family-friendly environment.

“Locally owned and operated, this iconic ski mountain has stayed the course over the years with great skiing, friendly confines, and as luck would have it, pretty good natural snowfall,” Ski Magazine writes.

Three other Vermont ski destination came in the Top 10 – Killington Mountain Resort (sixth), Mad River Glen (eighth) and Jay Peak Resort (10th). Killington is recognized for its ability to cater to crowds with an “excellent after-ski scene,” Mad River Glen earns praise for a “welcoming vibe,” and Jay Peak “has some of the best tree runs anywhere in America.”

New Hampshire’s entry on the list belongs to Cannon Mountain , which came in at No. 14. Cannon is known for having the only aerial tramway in America, offering views of four states and Canada.

“Cannon Mountain is known for its superb trees, stunning mountain views, and a fine variety of terrain,” Ski Magazine says.

Rounding out the ranking is Sugarloaf Resort in Maine – “a picture of pristine natural beauty that has some of the best terrain in the East” – despite its isolated location that makes for a long drive for most New Englanders.

Click here to see the entire list.

