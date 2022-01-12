Massachusetts Reports 22,184 New COVID Cases, 75 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 22,184 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday and 75 additional deaths.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped slightly to 21.61%.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,287,109. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,350.

There were 120,643 total new tests reported.

There are 3,087 people currently in the hospital with COVID, the highest number since May 2020.

There are also 473 patients currently in intensive care.