ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, AL

Lamar County Schools virtual learning for the rest of the week

By Eric Lampkin
wcbi.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A high number of COVID-19 cases in Lamar...

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
County
Lamar County, AL
City
Normal, AL
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcbi

Comments / 0

Community Policy