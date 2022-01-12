ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Kansas Poised to Require Quicker Rape Kit Processing After Clearing Massive Backlog

Kansas Public Radio
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kansas — In the mid-2010s, Kansas left as many as 2,200 rape kits languishing after they’d been used to document possible sexual assaults. That slowed prosecutions and undercut a valuable law enforcement tool for identifying serial rapists. Now state lawmakers look ready to pass a law...

kansaspublicradio.org

KSNT News

Kansas prison dental instructor’s conviction overturned

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas appeals court has overturned the conviction of a former state prison dentist who repeatedly touched a prison inmate. The appeals court ruled last week that Tomas Co’s repeated touching of the inmate was inappropriate but did not meet the legal definition of being lewd. Co was convicted in January […]
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Topeka, KS
Health
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas Public Radio

These Cannabis Products Sold in Kansas Could Get You High...and Possibly Arrested

You’re not supposed to get high off cannabis in Kansas. But shops across the state sell vaping oil and gummies with cannabis ingredients that’ll do the trick. And now it appears that anyone caught with them could land in hot water. In at least one county, shop owners have been put on notice: Either hand over the goods, or police could seize the stuff soon.
Kansas City Star

Cheaper groceries, medical marijuana: How Kansas lawmakers might change your life

The Kansas Legislature returns to Topeka Monday for a 2022 session certain to be colored by electoral politics. With Democratic Governor Laura Kelly running for reelection against Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt and lawmakers preparing for their own campaigns, every agenda item is likely to be viewed with an eye on November.
Salina Journal

Salinan among three nominees for Kansas Court of Appeals

The Kansas Court of Appeals has a vacancy after one of the judges retired and a Salina woman is one of three nominees selected to fill the position. Angela Coble, a judicial clerk for U.S. Magistrate Judge Gwynne Birzer, was one of three nominees chosen but the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission for the vacancy that was created by the retirement of Judge Michael Buser.
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas reduces requirements for substitute teachers

Substitute teachers in Kansas will not be required to have college credit hours. This comes after officials pass an emergency declaration in response to a worsening staff shortage in the state’s schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kansas State Board of Education unanimously passed the rule today, Jan....
Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Lawmakers Gather in Topeka to Begin Annual Legislative Session

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas lawmakers returning to Topeka this week find a growing pile surplus of cash — and some tough election-year choices. They’ll need to redraw the state’s political map, and sort out a perennial list of issues like medical marijuana, sports gaming and election security. And new this year: critical race theory, a potent new culture war tinderbox.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Inmate Serving 241 Years in Prison Granted Parole

Bobby Bostic. Photo by Missouri Department of Corrections. (Missourinet) A Missouri man sentenced to 241 years in prison will be paroled sometime late next year. 42-year-old Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another young man were arrested in St. Louis for robbing a group of people delivering holiday presents and shooting two of the victims, both of whom survived. The judge who sentenced Bostic to more than two centuries behind bars now regrets the harsh sentence and actively supported his parole. Bostic’s parole is thanks in large part to a new state law that makes offenders serving “de facto” life sentences for non-homicide crimes committed as juveniles eligible for parole after serving 15 years.
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
