ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

National Security This Week with Alan Carlson (China, Taiwan and The South China Sea)

By Rich Larson
kymnradio.net
 19 hours ago

This week host Jon Olson...

kymnradio.net

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

US State Department releases study on China's South China Sea claims

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): US State Department on Wednesday released a study on China's South China Sea claims challenging many of Beijing's assertions in the strategically important region. The Department's Limits in the Seas studies are a longstanding legal and technical series that examine national maritime claims and boundaries...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

Back Taiwan as China grows bolder

As China grows stronger and bolder, Washington must end its decades-long policy of strategic ambiguity if America’s integrated deterrence is to have any hope of success. Without adequate hard power, no measure of diplomacy or economic statecraft will convince China not to attack a democratic Taiwan. Merely acknowledging the China threat is no longer good enough. The United States needs to stand up to a rival such as China.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China Sea#National Security#Taiwan#Rand Corporation#Chinese#The Rand Corporation
Herald-Palladium

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US with ‘unbearable cost’ over Taiwan

In a Thursday interview with China’s state-run CCTV and the official press agency Xinhua, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the U.S. would face “an unbearable cost” for allegedly condoning and abetting “Taiwan independence” forces. Wang said the U.S. has “gone back on its commitment...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
Marietta Daily Journal

Fury in Taiwan as Nicaragua transfers its embassy premises to China

MEXICO CITY — Taiwan has reacted angrily at a decision by erstwhile ally Nicaragua to hand over the premises of its former embassy to the People's Republic of China, following its decision to establish diplomatic relations with China earlier this month. Taiwan's government sent a strongly-worded protest against the...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China fines 7-Eleven $20,000+ over map showing Taiwan as independent nation

China has fined 7-Eleven over $20,000 last week because the company listed Taiwan as an independent nation. According to the South China Morning Post on Friday, the Beijing branch of the convenience store giant was fined $23,500 for presenting “incomplete maps of China,” an official notice stated. Beijing officials said the map “wrongly presented Taiwan province as an independent country.”
ECONOMY
The Independent

China fines 7-Eleven for referring to Taiwan as a country

China has reportedly fined 7-Eleven for describing Taiwan as an independent country on its company website. It also accused the convenience store chain of misrepresenting the borders of Taiwan and Xinjiang.The Beijing municipal government fined the company 50,000 yuan (£5,789) for the “wrongful act of assigning Taiwan province as an independent country”, according to The Nikkei.The global convenience store chain has also been accused of not using Chinese names for several South China Sea islands as well as the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands — a disputed region that China calls the Diaoyu.In a map used by 7-Eleven, China’s borders around the...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US, Germany expressed concern over China's attempt to bully Lithuania: Blinken

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): The United States and Germany expressed concern over China's attempt to bully Lithuania, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that Beijing is pushing European and American companies to stop doing business with Vilnius as the country chose to expand their cooperation with Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy