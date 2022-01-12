ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights

By Ariana Figueroa
Florida Phoenix
 19 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to push for the swift passage of two voting rights bills, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are applying pressure for action as well.

During a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said that members are concerned about Republican-led state legislatures’ enactment of strict voting requirements in response to the false claim by former President Trump that voter fraud determined the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

“Look at some of the laws they’re putting in place,” Beatty, an Ohio Democrat, said. “For us, the urgency is now.”

Senate Democrats are engaged in an internal debate over changing the Senate’s filibuster rules, which now require a 60-vote threshold to advance legislation, to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.

So far, at least 19 states have passed 34 laws restricting voting access, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, such as Rep. Joe Neguse, said that the stakes couldn’t be higher.

“The eyes of the world are on you,” the Colorado Democrat said, addressing members of the Senate.

Rep. Val Demings, a Florida Democrat running for the U.S. Senate this year, said that, growing up, her parents instilled in her that voting was about civic duty.

“Everything that you care about, regardless of your party, and everything that we care about, is at risk if we do not protect the right to vote,” she said.

This week, the president on a trip to Atlanta also made a pitch for amending the Senate filibuster rules to pass voting rights legislation.

“I think the threat to our democracy is so great that we must find a way to pass this voting rights bill,” Biden said. “Debate them, vote, let the majority prevail and if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rules including getting rid of the filibuster.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell responded Wednesday that Biden’s remarks were “profoundly unpresidential” because Biden has pledged to bridge the nation’s divides.

“Unfortunately, President Biden has rejected the better angels of our nature,” said McConnell, a Kentucky Republican. “So it is the Senate’s responsibility to protect the country.”

“This institution was constructed as a firewall against exactly this kind of rage and false hysteria. It falls to the Senate to put America on a better track.”

The White House on Wednesday announced that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will continue to call senators throughout the week and push for their support in passing voting rights legislation, in addition to the Thursday meeting.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, has vowed that the Senate will vote by Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Monday.

At a press conference earlier this week, Schumer said that Democrats were running out of time to pass voting rights legislation.

“Failure is not an option for the democracy of America,” he said.

But any change in the filibuster is contingent on two Democratic votes, Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both senators have opposed any changes to the Senate rules.

Schumer will have to get all Democrats in the evenly divided Senate on board.

“We’re having a lot of serious, long, and intense meetings with Sens. Manchin and Sinema,” he said Wednesday, according to Capitol Hill pool reports.

He added that nine senators met with Manchin and Sinema for several hours late Tuesday, trying to come to an agreement.

“We’re trying to come to a place where 50 senators can support two bills, the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Act, and, with a change in the rules, so we can get the votes to pass these bills into law,” Schumer said.

Only one Republican , Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, has said she would support Democrats in passing the John Lewis measure.

The John Lewis bill, named in honor of the Georgia lawmaker and civil rights icon, would bolster the Voting Rights Act by establishing a new formula to require all 50 states to get special permission from the Justice Department before making any changes to voting laws or putting in place new voting requirements.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.) said passage of the John Lewis legislation would pay tribute to the late Georgia congressman, who fought for voting rights throughout his congressional career.

“The tragedy is we are now fighting the same fight that many of us thought was behind us,” he said.

The Freedom to Vote Act would establish Election Day as a national holiday and set minimum standards that each state must have for elections, such as two weeks of early voting and an option for same-day voter registration.

Florida Phoenix

Schumer insists ‘failure is not an option’ as voting rights fight intensifies

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate will act as soon as Wednesday to attempt to again pass voting rights legislation. “Failure is not an option for the democracy of America,” the New York Democrat said at a Tuesday press conference with other Senate Democrats. “We’re running out of time.” Schumer […] The post Schumer insists ‘failure is not an option’ as voting rights fight intensifies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis calls for more election ‘guardrails’; Biden says it is voting rights that need protection

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With mid-term elections in sight, Gov. Ron DeSantis added his take on voting rights and election integrity to his State of the State address this week, intensifying a state and national fight over making it harder or easier for Americans to vote. While continuing to imply that elections are vulnerable to fraud, DeSantis failed to […] The post DeSantis calls for more election ‘guardrails’; Biden says it is voting rights that need protection appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

House Speaker, Senate President launch the new 2022 legislative session

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On the opening day of the 2022 legislative session, Senate President Wilton Simpson said that the Senate will be building off of “investments” made last year by the Legislature. One big effort would be to “make sure increases are prioritized for bus drivers, maintenance workers, cafeteria workers, and other true public servants in our public […] The post House Speaker, Senate President launch the new 2022 legislative session appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Manchin kills voting rights moments before Biden’s speech

Sen Joe Manchin effectively killed voting rights hours before President Joe Biden was set to give a speech in Atlanta pushing for voting rights, saying the filibuster was an important rule for the Senate.The West Virginia Democrat’s opposition to changing the filibuster comes also as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to put voting rights legislation up for a vote as soon as Wednesday.“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,” he told CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane. Mr Manchin said the filibuster is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Democrats are furious at GOP Rep. Warren Davidson’s tweets comparing D.C.’s pandemic rules to the Nazi regime.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) confronted Davidson on the floor this afternoon. What happened: Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Oho) is facing fierce blowback from Democratic colleagues, many of them Jewish, for numerous tweets this morning saying Washington's mask and vaccine policies are akin to Nazism. On the House floor this afternoon, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Two can play that game: Republicans threaten takeover of Senate floor with votes on Keystone XL pipeline, abortion and the border if Dems kill filibuster to push through voting rights legislation

Senate Republicans are threatening to force votes on a slew of bills designed to split the Democratic caucus and take over the floor agenda should Majority Leader Charles Schumer carry out his threat to push through a change in Senate filibuster rules for voting rights. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Joe Manchin Lays Out Filibuster Changes He Supports

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) outlined changes to the Senate’s filibuster rules that he would support, but remained steadfast in his opposition to getting rid of the filibuster entirely in comments to congressional reporters on Tuesday. Manchin’s comments come as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) reiterated his commitment to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

