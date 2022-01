FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night where plenty went wrong for East Fairmont girls basketball, the Bees somehow emerged on top Tuesday against Lincoln. East Fairmont shot just 9 of 30 from the free-throw line. High-scoring sophomore guard Kenly Rogers ran into first-half foul trouble and struggled from the field, finishing with just six points. The Bees had their lowest-scoring quarter in the fourth while protecting a narrow lead. And yet they never trailed en route to a 49-45 win over the Cougars.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO