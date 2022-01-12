Doctors weigh in: Which mask is best to help protect from COVID-19?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Now that omicron is the dominant strain of COVID in the US, face masks have once again made a comeback. As a result of the variant's startling spread, many cities and states have reinstated mask mandates, and federal mask mandates have been extended until March 18. This variant is even more contagious than delta, which was already twice as contagious as earlier COVID strains.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO