Doctors weigh in: Which mask is best to help protect from COVID-19?

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
A nine-year-old boy almost went blind and spent Christmas in hospital after developing 'Covid eye' - a rare side effect that scientists have linked to coronavirus. Zac Morey, who is in Year 5 at school, lost vision in his left eye less than a week after testing positive for the virus.
(FOX 9) - Dr. Matthew Binnicker, Director of Clinical Virology at Mayo Clinic, answers some of our questions about COVID-19 testing:. Dr. Matthew Binnicker: I think the reliability depends – one, on the test, and two, on the circumstance. Not all rapid, antigen, at-home tests are created equally, so...
As the omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread across the United States at a staggering rate, parents may be wondering if their children’s cloth masks are the right face coverings for them. While that cloth mask is better than nothing, experts agree that it’s time to upgrade masks in...
NEW ORLEANS — The significant rise in COVID-19 cases has officials concerned. It's why they're encouraging you get vaccinated, boosted and wear a mask. However, when it comes to wearing a mask, is there one that works best?. For the past two years, people have been taking precautions against...
ATLANTA — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Georgia, local health officials are now telling people that they need to step up their mask protection. Just one person sick with the omicron variant can potentially infect between 20 and 50 other people. We’ve heard just how contagious the...
A Hawaiʻi-born doctor is helping the International Vaccine Institute in South Korea contribute to the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Jerome Kim grew up in Kāneʻohe and is currently the director general of the IVI, which develops vaccines for those living in middle to low-income countries.
The immune response generated from the common cold could help protect against COVID-19, according to a new peer-reviewed study by researchers in London — who also noted the findings could pave the way for a more long-lasting vaccine that protects against current and future variants. T cells are a...
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considering a recommendation that Americans wear more protective masks amid a surge in COVID cases caused by the omicron variant, medical professionals are offering their advice on which facial coverings are best. Most medical professionals maintain that any mask is better than...
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Now that omicron is the dominant strain of COVID in the US, face masks have once again made a comeback. As a result of the variant's startling spread, many cities and states have reinstated mask mandates, and federal mask mandates have been extended until March 18. This variant is even more contagious than delta, which was already twice as contagious as earlier COVID strains.
SAN ANTONIO – Antibody or PCR? Rapid or at-home? There are options when it comes to testing for COVID-19 amid surging cases in Bexar County. Dr. Fred Campbell, an associate professor and internal medicine physician at UT Health San Antonio, said people can put their faith in one above the rest.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – People are asking which test is the best to take as COVID-19 cases rise across South Carolina and the demand for testing continues to grow. Currently three options are being offered including PCR lab tests, rapid tests and over-the-counter at home options. Doctors say there are benefits to each version. […]
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — New CDC guidance suggests cloth masks could become a thing of the past as they may no longer be the best option in the fight against COVID-19. The CDC is recommending N95 and KN95 surgical masks when it comes to protection against the omicron variant, and reports that wearing a secure surgical mask or a secure surgical mask with a cloth mask over it can reduce your exposure by about 95%.
With positive COVID-19 cases on the rise again across the Rio Grande Valley, one local health expert says it’s time to reconsider your mask choice. If you’re still using single layer cloth face masks, now is a good time to switch. Health officials say single layer cloth masks may not be as effective in protecting you from the omicron variant.
As soon as medical experts recommended that we ditch cloth masks in favor of N95 and KN95s, many of us scoured the internet to find high-quality masks at a reasonable price. The Omicron variant spreads so easily that we all need stronger protection. However, counterfeits pepper the search results, leading to confusion about which masks are certified and which are not. And what is a “NIOSH” mask, anyway?
Up to 62 percent of women over 50 are low in vitamin D, which is produced when sun hits. Here’s how it can help boost immunity and protect against illnesses, including breakthrough Covid-19 infections. With the new Omicron variant sweeping the nation, even for fully vaccinated folks, it can’t hurt to get a little extra help in the immunity department!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a booster shot against COVID-19 will help give increased, broad protection against the omicron variant for people with cancer, new data shows. Researchers at Ohio State’s College of Veterinary Medicine and James Cancer Hospital report that the two-shot mRNA vaccination regimen against COVID-19 is “woefully inadequate” to provide durable protection in immunocompromised patients. […]
