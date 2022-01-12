ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings: Antonio Rudiger the difference as Pierluigi Gollini has night to forget

By Thomas Schlachter
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzbBY_0dk30kL500

Antonio Rudiger scored the winner as Chelsea eased into the final of the Carabao Cup after defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their semi-final.

The defender opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 18th minute, heading in Mason Mount’s delivery from a corner. Tottenham’s fragility defending set-pieces was on display again, with Pierluigi Gollini hesitant in goal and Japhet Tanganga losing the German defender.

Spurs thought they were given a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty in the 40th minute. Rudiger fouled Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Andre Marriner pointed straight to the spot. However, VAR intervened, and it was clearly outside the area.

It was déjà vu in the 57th minute as Spurs were awarded another penalty, only to see it overturned again by VAR. And it wasn’t third time lucky for Spurs, either, as Harry Kane had a goal ruled out after he was caught offside.

Here are how the players rated:

Tottenham Hotspur

Pierluigi Gollini, 5. Didn’t have too much to do but poor on the Chelsea goal. The goalkeeper was far too hesitant and allowed Rudiger to get something on the ball

Emerson Royal, 5. Didn’t cope particularly well with the threat of Hudson-Odoi and was lacklustre going forward. His position is likely to be under threat with a right-back rumoured to be joining in January.

Japhet Tanganga, 4. Lost Rudiger for the opening goal and didn’t look comfortable throughout the game. Tanganga will be hoping to forget these past two legs.

Davinson Sanchez, 5. Struggled up against Romelu Lukaku but quashed his threat for the most part. Almost provided Spurs with an equaliser when his flicked header nearly found Harry Kane for a tap in at the far post.

Ben Davies, 6. In a disappointing evening for Spurs’ defence, Davies looked the most comfortable. He kept Mason Mount quiet and it was clear he was Spurs’ most experienced man at the back.

Matt Doherty, 5. The former Wolves man struggled to have an impact on the game, both offensively and defensively. Wasteful in possession going forward on his wrong side and looked devoid of any confidence throughout

Giovani Lo Celso, 5. Seemed more concerned with his personal battle against Malang Sarr than the task at hand. A couple of decent deliveries into the box from corners but that was about it.

Harry Winks, 6. Looked to get on the ball as much as possible throughout but struggled to make any real impact on the game. One of Tottenham’s better performers in a poor performance.

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, 7. Spurs’ most willing competitor, he tried his best to drag Spurs back into the game. Thought he’d won Spurs a penalty but ended up falling 5 yards forward from outside the box.

Harry Kane, 5. In a parallel universe Kane left here with the match ball and Spurs in the final. However, as it happened Kane was more effective in his defensive box when defending corners than he was going forward.

Lucas Moura, 6. Spurs’ livewire yet again. Lucas looked like he could make something happen whenever he got on the ball, but it wasn’t to be. Again, thought he’d won a penalty only for VAR to, correctly, overturn the decision.

Substitutes

Ryan Sessegnon, 4. Still doesn’t look like the player everyone thought he’d once be. Struggled when on the ball and looked devoid of confidence.

Bryan Gil, 5. Looked lively when he got on the ball but unable to do anything productive with it.

Oliver Skipp, 5. Only featured for the last 10 minutes and it wasn’t enough to do anything of note.

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga, 7. The keeper has struggled throughout his time at Chelsea but put in an assured performance throughout the night. Did very well to prevent Lucas Moura from rounding him when one on one and did well to keep a clean sheet.

Malang Sarr, 7. It was a good performance from Sarr in an unorthodox role. Sarr was a willing runner when acting as a left back when Chelsea were in possession and provided Hudson-Odoi with constant overlapping runs.

Antonio Rudiger, 8. Brilliant performance from the German defender. He scored the only goal of the game, losing his marker and powering his header past Gollini. His passing range was on display throughout and he made some vital challenges when defending. Solid.

Andreas Christensen, 6. The Dane didn’t have a lot to do throughout his time on the pitch. Substituted after 66 minutes with a clean sheet to his name, he did his job and looked tidy when on the ball.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, 8. A very good performance from Hudson-Odoi. Looked very comfortable when on the ball going forward and the positions, he picked up caused Spurs problems throughout. He was a willing defender, tracking Emerson Royal whenever he could and thwarting his threat. A mature performance.

Mateo Kovacic, 6. It wasn’t the Croatian’s most impressive performance in a Chelsea shirt. He did what he was asked to do and alongside Jorginho helped control the game for Chelsea, particularly in the first half.

Jorginho, 6. Ditto from above. Jorginho did his job and helped to control the game for the Blues. Quiet as ever, but did what was required.

Cesar Azpilicueta, 5. The Chelsea skipper was solid when required but didn’t have much impact on the game going forward or at the back. He will be hoping to lift the trophy when Chelsea meet whoever wins the other tie.

Timo Werner, 6. Looked lively throughout the first half and interchanged well with Callum Hudson-Odoi on Chelsea’s left flank. His threat fizzled out in the second half before he was substituted after 66 minutes.

Romelu Lukaku, 6. It was a performance that looked like the Lukaku Chelsea fans would want on a weekly basis. He held the ball up well and brought others into the game. He should’ve scored when Rudiger played him through in the first half, especially as it was on his left foot.

Mason Mount, 6. A quiet game. Mount didn’t get on the ball as much as he’d have liked but still managed to have an impact on the game, setting up the opener with a great delivery from a corner. Substituted off in the 66th minute.

Substitutes

Hakim Ziyech, 5. Limited impact when he came on.

Marcos Alonso, 5. Same as Ziyech, didn’t do a lot when he came on but didn’t need to.

Thiago Silva, 5. Added more defensive assurance at the back when he was subbed on after 66 minutes but didn’t have to do anything vital.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 5. Came on with eight minutes to go in normal time. Didn’t have much time to make any impact.

N’Golo Kante, 5. Came on to secure the victory and clean sheet for Chelsea. Did what was required and will be hoping to win another trophy in England.

Comments / 0

Related
soccertimes.com

Tottenham vs Chelsea Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Tottenham (7/4) vs Chelsea (31/20) On Wednesday night, London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea go head-to-head at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals. The first leg finished 2-0 to the visitors. Tottenham. Antonio Conte’s team has a mountain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham v Chelsea: Who makes your Blues team?

Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Spurs, but who will make Thomas Tuchel's starting XI?. Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic partnered each other in midfield against Chesterfield in the FA Cup - would you go with those two again?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte predicts Hugo Lloris will sign new Tottenham contract

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is confident Hugo Lloris will agree a new contract.The club captain, who joined from Lyon in 2012, is able to talk to foreign clubs about a move as his current deal in north London runs out at the end of the season.Conte is keen for Lloris to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and says talks are under way between the parties.He said: “I think so, I think that they have started to talk. You know very well what I think about Hugo. Also previously I spoke and said that he’s our captain,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malang Sarr
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Japhet Tanganga
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Pierluigi Gollini
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Thiago Silva
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction: How will Carabao Cup semi-final play out tonight?

Thomas Tuchel has to weigh up the merits of playing Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, when Chelsea face Tottenham in the second leg.“It’s a gamble, if we do it it’s a gamble and I’m not sure if we do it and how much of a responsibility we can take there. But we have to do it step by step, I’m not in the moment even sure if they come to training,” he said on Tuesday.“If they come to training, we have to see the reaction and then decide then. They are out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'You can't lose key players... he can do EVERYTHING': Chelsea must not let Antonio Rudiger leave, insists Ashley Cole after his winner against Tottenham - as Thomas Tuchel insists he's confident defender will stay as Blues 'have things to offer'

Former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole has insisted that the club cannot afford to lose Antonio Rudiger. Rudiger was on the scoresheet as Chelsea beat Tottenham 1-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate to progress to the final of the Carabao Cup. The centre-back is a key part of Thomas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Var
FanSided

Chelsea at Tottenham player ratings: The Blues are through to Wembley

Chelsea secured its place in the Carabao Cup final after it defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 (3-0 on aggregate) in the second leg of the semifinal. The hosts started the first half well, pressing the Blues from the top and winning the ball, but that only lasted for the opening five or so minutes. After that, the visitors settled down and started asserting their dominance in the game. It didn’t take them long before they found the back of the net. Antonio Rudiger gave his side the lead from a Mason Mount corner in the 18′. Near the end of the first half, VAR came into play after Rudiger’s tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was wrongly given as a penalty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Tottenham vs. Chelsea result: Rudiger header sends Blues to Carabao Cup final, shoving Spurs aside in EFL Cup semifinals

Chelsea secured a place at Wembley Stadium in the EFL Cup final, topping Tottenham 1-0 in the second leg to secure a dominant 3-0 aggregate semifinal victory. Antonio Rudiger's headed goal early on was enough to put the Blues well and truly through, and while Spurs gave it a run, Tottenham saw two penalties wiped off on VAR and a goal chalked off as well in a truly shocking refereeing display.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea weigh up Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante ‘gamble’ for Tottenham

Chelsea are weighing up the calculated “gamble” of pitching Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham.Boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Silva and Kante have completed their Covid-19 isolation but the influential Blues duo must still test negative again to return to training.Brazil defender Silva and France midfielder Kante missed the 2-0 first-leg win over Spurs and Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup third-round canter past Chesterfield after positive Covid tests.Chelsea remain hopeful that both players could feature at Spurs, but manager Tuchel admitted that would still harbour a level of risk.Asked if Silva and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Blues advance to Carabao Cup final

Chelsea progressed through to the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday. Antonio Rudiger’s early header extended Chelsea’s lead to three goals and gave Spurs a mountain to climb after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini failed to claim a corner. Tottenham were awarded two penalties but saw both overturned, correctly, by VAR. The first, a tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg by Antonio Rudiger took place outside the box before replays showed Kepa Arrizabalaga won the ball in a challenge on Lucas Moura. The hosts then saw an equaliser disallowed after Harry Kane was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Antonio Rudiger proves again why Chelsea cannot afford to lose him

It seemed very befitting of the modern-day Chelsea to make up for a lack of ruthlessness in the first leg with a clinical defensive display in the second. A 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge last week should have been at least three, and so on Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, they decided to get that overdue third and then sat on it for 72 minutes plus stoppage time.As ever with the most robust displays under Thomas Tuchel, it was a team performance. And typically at its core was a dominant Antonio Rudiger.Rudiger’s header – or rather, shoulder – from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel using Chelsea cup success to ‘sharpen’ focus towards more glory

The Coupe de France, Coupe de La Ligue, Champions League, FA Cup, Champions League again and now the League Cup. As far as knockout specialists go, Thomas Tuchel is in a Rocky Marciano run of form.Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night confirmed a 3-0 aggregate score and Tuchel’s sixth straight final. Not all have resulted in glory: that first Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain was lost to Bayern Munich; the FA Cup run ending in defeat to Leicester City. But a third piece of silverware in nine months at Stamford Bridge could await on 22 February....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte defends decision to drop Hugo Lloris in Tottenham's Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea after Pierluigi Gollini's error resulted in defeat as the normally 'reliable' Italian 'deserved this chance'

Antonio Conte defended his decision to omit captain Hugo Lloris from his starting XI for last night’s Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea. Tottenham boss Conte faced criticism from supporters after handing second choice Pierluigi Gollini a rare start in the semi-final second leg loss. The move to leave out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

428K+
Followers
155K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy