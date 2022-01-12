ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Last of new class of Navy warships departs shipyard

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
The last of a new class of warships departed a Maine shipyard Wednesday.

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson was constructed at Bath Iron Works and is the last in a class of three ships the U.S. Navy has described as the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyers in its history.

The ship previously left for sea trials in late August. That was the first time it made it to the Atlantic Ocean

The ship left for the trials 113 years to the day after Johnson was born. It was christened in 2019.

guest
18h ago

why would they name a ship after a guy who hated the Kennedys fervently and was quoted as saying on air for e one " Its great to be king now!!!! ".....After Kennedys murder!!!

