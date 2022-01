At this point in the pandemic, basically anyone 5 and older who wants protection against the coronavirus can get vaccinated. But hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients in need of critical care and even dying from COVID. Emily Kwong, host of NPR's Short Wave podcast, was interested in efforts to reach unvaccinated people. So she called Dr. Jasmine Marcelin, an infectious disease specialist in Omaha who treats serious COVID cases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO