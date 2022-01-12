ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Genshin Impact not launching on Windows 11

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGenshin Impact is one of the best role-playing games in the world. However, we can not say that there are no issues with the game. For a lot of Genshin Impact is not launching or starting on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC. If you too are facing this issue,...

CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Malware removal on Android: how to clean up your smartphone

Is your Android smartphone playing up? Maybe it’s running sluggishly all of a sudden, perhaps popping up ads here and there, or just being randomly a bit weird. It may be because you have a problem with malware, or a Potentially Unwanted Program (PUP). So what's the best way...
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $1,206

You can now get Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $1,206 (was $1699) from Amazon US. If you prefer a laptop with a touch screen, check out the deal on Surface Book 3 from Microsoft Store. You can now get Surface Book 3 13-inch with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1499 (was $1999). Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Best laptops 2022: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and as we enter 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Dell Windows 11 laptop is ON SALE for $250 — but hurry!

If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop, one of the best laptop deals you’ll find on the internet is over at Dell today. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is currently marked down to only $250, a $135 savings from its regular price of $385. Free next-day delivery is also included with this purchase. This is the perfect laptop for students and people with light computing to do on the go, and is one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
COMPUTERS
T3.com

PS5 consoles available in-store at GameStop today

With just two days of 2021 left, GameStop is today (Dec 30) releasing stock of Sony PS5 consoles in-store across the US. The list of participating stores stretches six pages and covers locations from Washington to Florida. For your chance to buy you must turn up to the store in...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
SPY

3 Reasons How Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is Changing Computing

Foldables are increasingly becoming a normal part of the tech community. Just look at the handful of foldable smartphones around, so don’t expect this trend to fizzle out anytime soon. Asus, in particular, is making an impression on everyone with its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 during CES 2022 — a foldable hybrid laptop that features a generous 17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,920 display when unfolded. It’s the world’s first foldable 17-inch OLED laptop and has intriguing uses, since it’s accompanied by a Bluetooth keyboard that can effectively give you that desktop experience anywhere you take it. Although, you can keep the...
TECHNOLOGY
Liliputing

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a laptop with a built-in graphics tablet

Lenovo has been dabbling in the dual-screen laptop space for the past few years with the ThinkBook Plus line of devices. While previous models had E Ink displays on the screen that allowed you to closed the laptop’s lid and use it as an eReader or note-taking device, Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkBook Plus is something different.
COMPUTERS
CNET

PS5 restock updates: Tracking the console drops happening this week

A new year means loads of new opportunities to get in on the next PS5 restock. According to regularly accurate YouTuber Jake Randall, Target is ramping up for a big PS5 restock soon. While most retailers plan PS5 restock events for the afternoon in order to give the West Coast a chance to place an order before 4 a.m. PT, Target frequently drops consoles on its site well before 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET).
VIDEO GAMES
Taylor Daily Press

Apple announces the biggest innovation in the MacBook Air

Apple is working on the biggest upgrade for the MacBook Air since its launch in 2008. Several sources are predicting this based on leaks from last year. MacBook Air is Apple’s thinnest and lightest laptop. In 2021, Apple renewed the model with the Apple M1 processor. Based on this, Bloomberg expects Apple to introduce the MacBook Air next year with an Apple M2 processor, a revamped design and an improved display. The prediction was previously confirmed by Pictures Which according to analyst LeaksApplePro (Twitter) has been leaked.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This Dell XPS 15 laptop is over $700 off with this unbelievable deal

If you’re looking for some laptop deals, one of the best Dell XPS deals you’ll come across is over at Dell today. The Dell XPS 15 touch laptop is a massive $770 off at Dell, dropping its price all the way down from $2,800 to an impressive sale price of $2,030. This Dell XPS 15 is loaded with specs and features, and to top it all off, it even comes with free next-day delivery, so you can be creating, binge-watching, and crafting presentations on a brand new laptop as soon as tomorrow.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The 2021 iPad is $50 off at Amazon today, but hurry!

It’s no secret that iPads are some of the most powerful and versatile devices you can own. Whether it’s for taking notes, playing immersive games, creating content, or watching high-definition movies, an iPad can do it all. You can even turn an iPad into your daily computer with additional peripherals. However, iPad deals tend to be few and far between, which is why we’re very excited to share this fantastic offer on an iPad that you can pick up on Amazon right now. You can buy the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro for just $749, which is a $50 discount on the original price of $799. That’s an absolute steal of a price for the latest version of the most powerful iPad yet. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: If you missed Target this morning, PlayStation Direct has consoles this afternoon

The fourth PS5 restock of the week took place very early this morning, as Target made the console available to those who either stay up very late on the west coast or get up very early on the east coast. Those consoles are now sold out, but that does not mean you've missed out on a chance to get in on a PS5 restock this week. Sony's PlayStation Direct service has emailed restock invites for an event at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT). Historically, if there are consoles available after everyone invited today has made their purchases the stock is made available to the public at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT).
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact: Four characters will receive alternate costumes

Genshin Impact has taken the gaming industry by storm and the player base keeps growing by each day. The release of a new character is probably one of the most exciting events in the game for the majority of the community. A couple of months ago miHoYo decided to introduce...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Xbox modders are getting kicked out of Microsoft’s dev mode program

Microsoft has reportedly been disabling developer mode access on various Xbox One and Series X/S consoles. On January 4, 2022, a thread on GBAtemp.com alerted the community using the program that a user had been locked out. This resulted in other dev mode activators checking and subsequently finding out that they had been kicked from the program.
VIDEO GAMES
idropnews.com

iPhone SE 2023 Will Get These 5+ New Features and Changes

Although next year’s iPhone SE isn’t expected to offer much excitement, there’s every reason to believe that Apple has a bigger and better update waiting in the wings that could come as early as 2023. In the short term, we’re expecting a minor refresh to the current...
CELL PHONES

