When I was a kid, the Guinness Book of World Records was the holy grail. To have your name etched in history for the most grapes you were able to fit inside your mouth or the longest continuous hula-hooping session was the pinnacle of achievement in my young mind. To be honest, though, not much has changed. I still find myself racking my brain to try and come up with some random skill that could let me live in infamy. Apparently, I'm not alone. At least eight Guinness world records have been achieved right here in the Hudson Valley.

HUDSON, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO