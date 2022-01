Mars Inc is leaving NASCAR after the 2022 season, it was reported earlier this month. That means that a significant canine presence in stock car racing’s highest levels is also disappearing, as Pedigree dog food is one of the Mars Inc brands that often saw primary branding on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry driven by Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series, in addition to the JGR Triple-A level Xfinity Series Toyota Supras and the Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundras in the Double-A level Truck Series.

