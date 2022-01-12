ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans give Biden low marks and worry democracy in danger of collapse

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 19 hours ago

A majority of Americans told a Quinnipiac University poll that American democracy is in danger of collapse and also gave President Joe Biden low marks, as the White House’s legislative priorities remained stymied.

The survey found that 76 per cent of voters said they think that political instability within the United States is a bigger threat to the country than its adversaries. That concern cuts across party lines, as 83 per cent of Democrats agreed, as well as 78 per cent of independents and 66 per cent of Republicans.

Additionally, 58 per cent of Americans think democracy is in danger of collapse, with 62 per cent of Republicans expressing the position, and 57 per cent of independents and 56 per cent of Democrats agreeing.

As Washington and Congress marked the first anniversary of the insurrection of the Capitol, 53 per cent of Americans said it is either very likely or somewhat likely that the United States will have another attack like the one on January 6, 2021. But 50 per cent of people surveyed said they thought that storming of the Capitol was an attack on democracy and 44 per cent said that too much is being made of the attack and that it is time to move on from it.

Americans also diverge greatly on whether former president Donald Trump bears any responsibility, as 43 per cent say he bears a lot of responsibility, 18 per cent say he bears some but 20 per cent say he bears none.

At the same time, Americans also give Mr Biden low approval ratings as he closes out his first year in office. Only 33 per cent approve of the job he is doing, with 53 per cent approving the job he is doing. That is roughly the same level that they told Quinnipiac in November when he got a 36 per cent approval rating.

On foreign policy, 54 per cent of Americans disapprove of Mr Biden’s handling, while 57 per cent disapprove of his handling of the economy as inflation continues to run high. Only 39 per cent approve of his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers come as Mr Biden has vocally denounced Mr Trump’s lie that the election was stolen. But 49 per cent said they thought that Mr Biden is doing more to divide the country than unite it.

At the same time, 59 per cent of Americans do not want Mr Trump to run for president again, but 69 per cent of Republicans said they wanted him to run again.

Americans are more split about who they want to run the House of Representatives. While 43 per cent said they want the GOP to control the House, 42 per cent said they want the Democrats to maintain their majority. Similarly, 45 per cent said they want Republicans to control the Senate compared to 41 per cent who say they want the Democratic Party to do so.

SurfsUp
18h ago

Yep, aside from cultists that has a vested interest to keep Biden, most of us can see the decline, especially when foreigners are being allowed to decide our fate in elections and democrats are trying to give them rights above those of Americans, while illegally taxing us to support criminals. I am not willing to turn socialist and support those welfare democrats.

James Trumper
16h ago

Fake Polls! A true picture would have most Americans wanting that idiot in the White House GONE! And the greatest threat to our Democracy, is the Democratic Party attempting to undermine our Election Process, pack the Supreme Court, amongst other measures to upend our society. Biden is a Nut!

Dustyboy
17h ago

One third is the people who don’t follow politics . But the dems are doing their best to suppress democracy. By small baby steps.

