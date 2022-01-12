Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestnut Mountain - Wed 8:13a machine groomed 18 - 36 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 9 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed/Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p; Jan 17: 9a-9p. Four Lakes Snowsports - Wed 7:13a machine groomed 20 - 20 base 4 of...

ksl.com

Watch: Massive avalanche triggered at Alta carries ski patroller

SALT LAKE CITY — Just four days into the new year, there have been 17 reported avalanches across Utah, according to the Utah Avalanche Center. Most occurred naturally, although some were a result of backcountry skiers, snowboarders or snowmobilers. There are likely more slides that went unreported. Over the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cbslocal.com

Bear Tracks Mistaken For Trail Left By Missing Tahoe Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Tracks found in the deep snow in a remote mountain area near the Northstar ski resort were those of a bear and not missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m....
TRUCKEE, CA
Fox News

The coolest winter ice castles and sculptures in America

What’s the only thing cooler than a castle? An ice castle. Figuratively and literally, these ice castles and other impressive winter displays are among the best of the bunch. Read on for some of the most breathtaking ice castles and sculptures in the country. FYI: Unless specified or noted as a free attraction, check the website listed for entrance fees, which vary depending on age and day.
LIFESTYLE
WOLF

167 skiers rescued from broken ski lift at Utah resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said 167 skiers were stranded for several hours before being rescued from a broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah Friday afternoon. Officials at Deer Valley said the Carpenter Express chairlift experienced a mechanical failure around 2:38 p.m. Deer...
PARK CITY, UT
iheart.com

Skier Dead After Being 'Fully Buried' By Rocky Mountains Avalanche

A backcountry skier was found "fully buried" in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in the Rocky Mountains on Christmas Eve (December 24), marking Colorado's first avalanche death of the 2021-2022 avalanche season, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) confirmed via CNN. Investigators said the estimated 150-wide avalanche took place at...
ACCIDENTS
outsidemagazine

The 24 Best Mountain Towns in the U.S., Ranked

What makes the perfect mountain town? Quick access to adventure, of course, but how about the less obvious attributes? Does it have solid breweries and après food? Can an abundance of bike parks outweigh a lack of taco joints? Maybe. We explored such criteria in this highly subjective list, weighing each town against its peers in an attempt to rank the best mountain outposts in the U.S., from the southern Appalachians to the Chugach. There’s a good chance we’re going to piss you off with our picks. We probably left off your favorite town. Or worse, we included a place you wish we’d never written about. Some of the towns on this list are so damn awesome that they’re suffering from side effects like crowded trailheads and ridiculous home prices. For that, we’re sorry. We’re only human and maybe we put too much stock in an empty trail, a tasty IPA, and a great breakfast burrito. Tell us where we went wrong in the comments.
TRAVEL
oilcity.news

2 snowmobilers die in Montana avalanche north of Yellowstone

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two snowmobilers died in an avalanche in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park, where about 3 feet (1 meter) of snow had fallen over the past week, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said. Four people were riding snowmobiles on the southeast face...
MONTANA STATE
yourdailyglobe.com

Area ski hills open for season

All area ski resorts are officially up and running. Blackjack Mountain Resort was the first to open for the season on Dec. 3, Indianhead opened the following weekend on Dec. 10, Whitecap opened on Dec. 22 and Big Powderhorn Mountain opened on Dec. 23. All resorts are reporting that they...
TRAVEL
bendsource.com

Ski, Eat and Chill at Elk Lake

A popular winter sport destination located 25 miles southwest of Bend is hosting a moonlight ski and bite event that features a unique and chilly experience for those who seek good food and better night skiing. The event, hosted by Elk Lake Resort, features a ski down Trail 5, boasting...
BEND, OR
NBC Bay Area

California Snowstorm: Which Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Are Closed?

Following a heavy weekend storm across California that caused whiteout conditions and closed several roads, ski resorts across the state decided to temporarily shut operations. Avalanche danger and gusty winds are some of the reasons why popular resorts in the region closed to the public. Check the details below:. Heavenly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
parkrag.com

Vail is desperately stupid in Park City

We believe in citizen journalism. We believe there are stories to tell that can help to shape our community for the better. We believe tomorrow's Park City can be better than today's. Jake. January 11, 2022 at 5:18 pm / Reply. While I selfishly hate the idea of a strike...
PARK CITY, UT
tucson.com

Watch Now: Snow blankets Summerhaven and Mt. Lemmon

Nearly two feet of snow fell on Mt. Lemmon after a winter storm closed out 2021. Tucsonans flocked up Catalina Highway on January 3, 2022 to enjoy skiing at Mount Lemmon Ski Valley, sledding and winter fun. Video by: Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star.
TUCSON, AZ
Morning Sun

Snow Snake offers variety of activities during the winter season

As the winter weather picks up, business has also picked up Snow Snake Ski & Golf. Snow Snake is a business from Harrison that offers multiple outdoor activities throughout the year. Skiing, snow boarding, snow tubing, golf, and zip lining among other activities are available at the hill. During the...
HARRISON, MI
WLKY.com

Paoli Peaks has started making snow for the season

PAOLI, Ind. — It may not feel much like winter these days, with several days breaking record heat lately, but it's starting to look like it in southern Indiana. Watch video from last year's snow making in the player above. Paoli Peaks ski resort has started making snow!. They...
PAOLI, IN
Interesting Engineering

It’s a Snowboard. It’s a Snowmobile. No, It’s a MoonBike!

Imagine cruising up a steep, snowy mountain without the noise or smell of a snowmobile. All you hear is the gentle hum of an electric motor. Once you reach the top, it’s a smooth ride back down the slope. It was impossible until the MoonBike — the world’s first electric bike designed to ride on top of the snow. The French company behind the invention shipped its first batch of 250 bikes last month, and it’s on track to continue delivering units in 2022.
BICYCLES
KRQE News 13

Ski Santa Fe to open upper mountain on Friday

The resort says the last storm cycle brought 23 inches of new snow and because of this, about 70% of the upper mountain trails will be open from 9 am to 4 pm. All facilities will also be open.
SANTA FE, NM

