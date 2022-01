Stephen King’s Maximum Overdrive is a film that has its fans, but it’s a fair bet that a significant percentage of the appreciation comes tinged with the classic “so bad its good” irony. It’s quite different than the short story on which it is based (“Trucks,” from the 1978 collection Night Shift), and there are some gaps in logic that ultimately render it nonsensical – but at the very least it does feature some extreme horror and a darkly comedic tone that broadly suggests that nobody on the planet should take it too seriously. It’s a dumb movie, but far from an awful one.

