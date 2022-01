More than six weeks have passed since the last time every member of Memphis' basketball roster was healthy and available for a game. Chandler Lawson, who suffered a sprained ankle in the Tigers' pre-Thanksgiving win over Virginia Tech, was the first domino to fall. In nine games since then, six players have missed at least one game due to injury or illness. Several others – such as Landers Nolley II (neck) and Jayden Hardaway (knee) – have played through ailments that might have sidelined them were the Tigers not already so short-handed.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO