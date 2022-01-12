ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scream (2022) Review: A Horror Film About Horror Films About Horror Films

By Matt Baume
The Portland Mercury
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScream and its sequels have always felt like those “Learn Conversational French” videos, where you learn a language by watching stilted interactions between people who speak in the simplest of sentences (“j’adore les blue jeans”), except that in Scream, the language you’re learning is that of horror films (“don’t kill me,...

