The Portland Trail Blazers have struggled through their recent homestand, but they finished it strong on Monday night in a COVID make-up game against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn’s big stars both topped 20—Durant in the first half—but they were battling fatigue and a surprisingly active Portland defense all night. The Blazers forced turnovers, rebounded, and went big from beyond the arc, playing around the Nets defense instead of going through it. Brooklyn, and frankly everyone in the crowd, kept waiting for a Durant-led barrage in the second half. It never came. The Blazers kept making opportunistic plays until the final horn sounded. When it did, Portland had earned a 114-108 victory.

