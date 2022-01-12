Sleep Under The Stars At This Stunning Glass Airbnb In New York

Stargazers, we’ve found your perfect winter getaway—and it’s less than two hours from the city!

Located in Marlboro, New York, just 90 minutes from NYC, is an intimate, glass-enclosed Airbnb unlike any other. And when we say “intimate,” we’re referring to the fact that this glass home is actually a tiny home . That’s right, 180-square feet, so you better enjoy the company you choose to bring!

And though it’s small, the view is mighty, with a stunning 360-degree visibility of the Hudson Valley and all of it’s surrounding vineyards and orchards.

Perched atop 30-acres of farmland, the location even features a quaint lavender field (a rarity for the region).

Since it is a tiny home, the airbnb only accommodates up to two people, but offers everything you’d ever need from a plush queen-sized bed, dining table (for two), and a modern stainless-steel kitchen including a cooktop. mini-fridge, microwave, and an electric kettle.

On cold winter nights guests are encouraged to warm up by the outdoor fire pit and soak in their beautiful surroundings.

The glass house features free wifi—though who really needs it with the incredible views it boasts—and a touchpad smartlock for easy and keyless entry.

And though the Airbnb is secluded for desired privacy, there is a main farm house located on the land with live-in caretakers in case of an emergency.

For activities beyond the stay’s land, downtown Marlboro is only minutes away by car with varying dining and nightlife options.