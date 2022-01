New staff joining the social care workforce are to have entry costs paid for by the Scottish Government until the end of March.The scheme, which started on Friday, means Protection of Vulnerable Groups (PVG) checks and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) registration will now be funded to help encourage more staff into the profession.The aim is to prevent “financial barriers” that may discourage people from applying for a career in care and to help address winter staffing pressures, Scotland’s Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart said.Basic PVG checks cost £59 and SSSC registration costs between £25 and £80 depending on the...

HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO