Ingham County, MI

MSU partnering with county health dept. for vaccine, booster clinics

By WKAR Public Media
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ingham County Health Department and Michigan State University are partnering to bring COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics to campus this month. The clinics will be held at the...

