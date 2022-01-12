Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - The Game Awards Trailer

While there’s not currently a whole lot else to look forward to, The Witch Queen has the eyes of all Destiny 2 guardians, with its release set for February 22. The witch queen Savathûn will soon arrive, and promises to have just a few more tricks up her sleeve than her twisted brother Oryx. Featuring an all-new playspace, the Throne World, this location has been shrouded in mystery, leaving guardians with plenty to wonder about when it comes to the Hive Queen’s realm. That is, until today. Over on the Destiny 2 YouTube channel, the team unveiled our first trailer for the twisted Throne World of The Witch Queen expansion, which you can check out below.
