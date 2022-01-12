Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - The Game Awards Trailer

In 2021, Destiny 2 figured out what it wanted to be. True, this wasn't a year of the biggest content releases for Bungie's MMO shooter--the Beyond Light expansion was late 2020 and The Witch Queen is due to hit the game in 2022. Destiny 2 last year mostly subsisted on seasonal content, with new activities popping up and stories told in serialized fashion across weeks. The year saw a new raid come to Destiny 2, but it was a refreshed version of Destiny 1's Vault of Glass. The biggest influx of new stuff came with the 30th Anniversary content, with its hilarious Grasp of Avarice dungeon and Dares of Eternity event, but even that amounted to a fraction of what players are used to seeing when Bungie goes all-out with a new expansion for the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO