Hassan Whiteside has put up some impressive numbers since breaking into the NBA as a former second round pick who spent time in Lebanon, China, and the G League before finally breaking into the league with Miami Heat. Whiteside has led the NBA in blocks per game twice during his career, and he’s led the league in rebounding once. This season with the Utah Jazz, he’s shooting 62.2 percent from the field, which would rank in the top-10 of the league if he was qualified for the official leaderboard.

