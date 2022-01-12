ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwegian’s Newest Cruise Ship Will Have a Go-Kart Track and 10-Story Plunge Slide

By Rachel Cormack
 21 hours ago
Norwegian Cruise Line ’s newest fleet member could turn out to be the ultimate playground for all ages.

The epic 965-footer, which is set to hit the seas in June 2023, can accommodate more than 3,200 guests and boasts a laundry list of amenities, including multiple swimming pools, restaurants, bars and even an outdoor go-kart track. Christened Norwegian Viva , the liner will built by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and will mirror the upscale design of sister ship Norwegian Prima .

In addition to the regular staterooms, Viva will be fitted with a special luxury section for well-heeled seafarers. The Haven by Norwegian, which is described as a “ship-within-a-ship,” was designed by noted Italian designer Piero Lissoni. Accessible only via keycard, the exclusive area comprises 107 suites and villas, along with a private restaurant, a sundeck, a secluded infinity pool overlooking the ship’s wake and an outdoor spa with a sauna and cold room.

Guests staying in the Haven will also enjoy a concierge service to help curate activities and 24-hour butler service to cater to your every whim, from pouring champagne to unpacking suitcases. Naturally, you can also expect an evening turndown service and white-glove in-suite dining.

When you’re ready to explore, Viva sports a 44,000-square-foot walkway, known as Ocean Boulevard, which wraps around the entire ship to give you access to all the features. There’s that three-level go-kart track, which can accommodate up to 15 racers for high-octane fun at sea. There is also a 10-story plunge slide, dubbed the Drop, that takes passengers soaring down the side of the ship into the water. Elsewhere, there is an outdoor sculpture garden, countless infinity pools and an open-air food hall with 11 different eateries.

“Norwegian Viva sets the standard in the premium segment, illustrating our commitment to pushing boundaries in four main areas: wide open space, service that puts guests first, thoughtful design and experiences beyond expectation,” Norwegian’s CEO Harry Sommer said in a statement . “We have taken everything our guests love to the next level with this brand-new class of ships designed with them in mind.”

Norwegian Viva will make her debut in the Mediterranean in June 2023, porting in cities such as Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome and Athens, to name but a few. She will then sail the Southern Caribbean for the winter season.

Check out more renderings below:

Robb Report

Robb Report

