ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Watch: RivCo leaders discuss impact of fentanyl, push for legislation to charge dealers with murder

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
Unmute Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMcjy_0dk2pJQB00

Riverside County law enforcement officials today joined a state lawmaker and families of victims "poisoned'' by fentanyl, calling on the public to support legislative and other efforts aimed at stemming the "tide and scourge'' of the deadly synthetic drug.

The initial goal of the gathering was to rally behind state Sen. Melissa Melendez's Senate Bill 350 , which sought to establish a written advisory for anyone convicted of manufacturing, producing or selling fentanyl.

The advisory would have warned that repeating the conduct and causing someone's death because of it in the future could mean charges of voluntary manslaughter or second-degree murder, facilitating prosecutors' ability to file those charges.

Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, said that the Senate Committee on Public Safety killed her bill Tuesday, repeating what it did in March 2021.

"From my perspective, it seems as though the Legislature is not serious about dealing with this epidemic,'' she said. ``Kids are dying from people selling this poison. We need the public's help.''

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said a change in the law is long overdue.

"It's impossible now to avoid fentanyl,'' Hestrin said. "It's pouring into our country in shocking numbers, and it's finding its way mixed into all illicit drugs sold on the street. We need to be able to bring justice and deter that conduct. That's the way we begin to fight against the tide and scourge of fentanyl."

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, a former legislator, said Melendez's bill was killed because there is ``an absolute effort by the governor and majority of legislators to open the doors and let people out of prison."

"They are obstructionists. They want to provide get-out-of-jail free cards, and there's a complete lack of sympathy for the victims,'' Spitzer continued. "Remember, these aren't overdoses. They're poisonings. People are taking illicit drugs, yes, but they don't know they're ... ingesting fentanyl. Young, innocent, unsuspecting people are dying.''

In the last year, Riverside County prosecutors charged 10 people with second-degree murder for selling fentanyl with fatal results. Hestrin and Bianco said the work necessary to justify a murder complaint is lengthy and exhausting, but they're pressing ahead to send a message, despite no help from the state.

Officials were joined by the parents of victims of fentanyl poisoning.

Check Out: Fentanyl’s heartbreaking impact and how Riverside County is tackling the deadly drug

Samuel Chapman who lost their son, 16-year-old Sammy, to fentanyl poisoning in February 2021, spoke briefly. As did Matt Capelouto, who lost his daughter, 20-year-old Alexandra, to fentanyl poisoning in just two days before Christmas in 2019.

We've spoken with Matt Capelouto in the past about the passing of his daughter and his work for legislative change.

Last month, the man who sold his daughter the fentanyl-laced pill was arrested and faces federal charges.

Fentanyl is manufactured in China and smuggled across the Mexican border, according to Sheriff Chad Bianco.

It is known to be 80-100 times more potent than morphine and is a popular additive, seamlessly mixed into any number of narcotics and pharmaceuticals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTDMM_0dk2pJQB00
A penny compared to 2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose to most people (Source DEA)

Last month, Riverside County District Attorney Hestrin told News Channel 3 that fentanyl deaths are up by more than 800% in the last five years in the county.

In 2016, there were two fentanyl-related deaths in the county. This year, they expect to see between 500-600 deaths.

In Nov. 2021, Hestrin joined Spitzer in announcing that those who manufacture or sell the fentanyl can be charged with murder if someone dies after ingesting or being exposed to it.

The post Watch: RivCo leaders discuss impact of fentanyl, push for legislation to charge dealers with murder appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Officials: Riverside County infant death caused by COVID-19

Riverside County health officials announced that an infant has died after contracting COVID-19. The infant was less than one year of age, becoming the youngest person in the county to die from the virus since the start of the pandemic, officials said. Officials said the death happened earlier this week at a local hospital where The post Officials: Riverside County infant death caused by COVID-19 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Increase in at-home Covid testing causing cases to be underreported

Experts are warning that with Covid self-testing on the rise, the number of cases reported, which has skyrocketed due to the pandemic, could be even higher than we think. Despite the convenience of rapid self tests, some Covid cases detected at home are not be making it into official counts. Even with some underreporting, there's The post Increase in at-home Covid testing causing cases to be underreported appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Traumatic and hard to talk about’: Investigator testifies in quadruple murder trial

In the trial for the Palm Springs quadruple murder suspect Wednesday, prosecutors poked holes in several contradictions from one witness, and it was difficult at points for an investigator to talk about what she saw the night of the murders. Palm Springs police officer Lauren Bixler took the stand and testified about photographing the scene The post ‘Traumatic and hard to talk about’: Investigator testifies in quadruple murder trial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: victims’ friend changes account

Testimony is ongoing Wednesday in the trial for the man accused of four 2019 murders in Palm Springs. Prosecutors and defense examined Saul Murillo before the morning break, a friend to three of the four victims, Jacob Montgomery, Juan Duarte Raya and Yuliana Garcia, and one of the last people to see them before their deaths. The post Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: victims’ friend changes account appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County surpasses 900 COVID hospitalizations as it breaks the positivity rate record

Hospitalizations Since the county's last report on Monday, there have been an additional 15 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 901 hospitalizations. This marks the first time since Feb. 3, 2021 that the county has more than 900 COVID hospitalizations. A report by the county during Tuesday's Board of The post Riverside County surpasses 900 COVID hospitalizations as it breaks the positivity rate record appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley hospitals overwhelmed with staff shortages as Covid cases surge

Coachella Valley hospitals have not been able to catch a break, thanks to the omicron-fueled surge in covid-cases. “Our biggest challenge is being sure that we have adequate staff in order to care for these patients,” Eisenhower Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Alan Williamson. Tuesday marked the first time since Feb. 3, 2021 that Riverside The post Valley hospitals overwhelmed with staff shortages as Covid cases surge appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigate two Palm Springs break-ins early Thursday

One man was hospitalized Thursday morning as police tried to determine what happened at two overnight incidents in Palm Springs. Police responded to a reported attempted burglary interrupted at a home on Avenida Palmera shortly after 1:00 a.m. They said the suspect shot a gun into the air as they ran off. No injuries were reported. There was no immediate The post Police investigate two Palm Springs break-ins early Thursday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: Weapons expert says one gun could have been used

More testimony was given Tuesday in the murder trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the Cathedral City man accused of fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs in 2019. Jurors heard from a weapons expert who testified about forensic evidence collected from the murder scenes. Department of Justice forensics specialist Nancy McCombs took the stand, telling The post Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: Weapons expert says one gun could have been used appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Melendez
Person
Todd Spitzer
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 4,364 new cases, 95 hospitalizations, & 0 deaths over the weekend

Hospitalizations Riverside County's COVID hospitalizations saw a big increase over the weekend. Since the county's last report on Friday, there have been an additional 95 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 886 hospitalizations. According to the county, unvaccinated patients accounted for 90% of COVID hospitalizations from July-Dec. 2021 It's The post Riverside County reports 4,364 new cases, 95 hospitalizations, & 0 deaths over the weekend appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: testimony continues Tuesday

Court is set to continue Tuesday morning in the trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the Cathedral City man accused of fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs in 2019. Monday, jurors heard from John Olvera, the 18-year-old who the defense argues is actually responsible. Police investigated posts on his social media accounts that appeared to The post Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: testimony continues Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio City Manager responds to report that DA’s office was looking into police department complaint

A News Channel 3 I-Team update on the ongoing battle between two Indio police unions and department leadership. News Channel 3 obtained a memo from Indio City Manager Bryan Montgomery to all department personnel following up on a story we first aired in December, that the Riverside County District Attorney's office public integrity unit was The post Indio City Manager responds to report that DA’s office was looking into police department complaint appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Murder#Legislature#Fentanyl#Senate
KESQ News Channel 3

Police confirm murder investigation underway outside a local restaurant

Palm Springs Police were on the scene of what they say was a murder committed outside a fast-food restaurant on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road early Tuesday morning.  Officers were called to the front of Raising Cane's at 1:21 a.m.   A police spokesperson said initial information was very limited. He said there was a male victim who had yet to be The post Police confirm murder investigation underway outside a local restaurant appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person found dead on La Quinta Cove road; officials say death is not suspicious

A police investigation is underway in La Quinta. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff Department confirms that one person is dead but says that foul play is not suspected in this case. There are no suspects. Roads are closed near Avenida Villa at Sonora and Calle Durango in the Cove area of the city. The post Person found dead on La Quinta Cove road; officials say death is not suspicious appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County nears 800 COVID hospitalizations; Highest since Feb 2021

Hospitalizations Riverside County's COVID hospitalizations numbers continue to climb. Since the county's last report on Thursday, there have been an additional 19 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 791 hospitalizations. It's the highest number of COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County since Feb. 7, 2021. Since Dec. 7, Riverside County The post Riverside County nears 800 COVID hospitalizations; Highest since Feb 2021 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County’s reports 1880 new cases, 12 deaths, & 59 hospitalizations since Wednesday

Hospitalizations Riverside County continues to report big day-to-day increases in COVID hospitalizations. Since the county's last report on Wednesday, there have been an additional 59 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 772 hospitalizations. It's the highest number of COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County since Feb. 7, 2021. Check Out: The post Riverside County’s reports 1880 new cases, 12 deaths, & 59 hospitalizations since Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
KESQ News Channel 3

Investigator testifies in Palm Springs quadruple homicide case

The Palm Springs quadruple homicide trial resumed on Thursday, Jan. 6th. Court has been in recess for several weeks during the winter holidays. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25): Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya nearly three years ago. On Thursday, the court The post Investigator testifies in Palm Springs quadruple homicide case appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio police investigating man with gunshot wound

A man is hospitalized and receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the Indio Police Department. Officers got a call from a resident about a gunshot wound victim at the 46500 block of Vargas Road just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Fire officials responded to the scene and transported the victim The post Indio police investigating man with gunshot wound appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County will not require medical-grade masks amid Omicron surge

Health officials in California are starting to require medical-grade masks for workers and employers, as the highly contagious Omicron variant fuels COVID-19 cases nationwide. Riverside County has confirmed to News Channel 3 it will not require medical-grade masks indoors. Deputy Public Health Officer, Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, said the county will "continue to follow Cal/OSHA and The post Riverside County will not require medical-grade masks amid Omicron surge appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

California law enforcement agencies face new regulations

New laws have taken effect this week as the new year rolled in. California police departments are seeing quite a few new policies, and many of the local police departments are looking forward to it. “They have now created a legislative body that will allow for the review of personnel records. Not just at a The post California law enforcement agencies face new regulations appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy