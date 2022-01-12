ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
62,000 students, school staff in Los Angeles test positive for COVID-19

By Joseph Choi, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
( The Hill ) — Roughly 62,000 students and staff in the Los Angeles Unified School District have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the district’s return to school on Tuesday.

As CNN reported , 414,000 test results have been recorded in the district, the nation’s second largest. Of those tests, roughly 15 percent have tested positive.

This positivity rate is significantly below Los Angeles’s overall positivity rate, which is currently at 22 percent.

“We’re all systems go,” school district spokesperson Shannon Haber told CNN. According to Haber, about 4,000 credentialed staff members are prepared to jump in to teach if needed.

All students in the district are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test before returning to school this week.

In a welcome-back message for students, Superintendent Megan Reilly said, “There may be a few lines at the start of the school day and longer wait times for buses. I wanna express my appreciation for your continued patience and partnership. Keeping our schools is a top priority and we truly thank you for doing your part.”

Last week, the school district handed out free, at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits for students in preparation for the return to classes. The return to classes comes as many districts across the U.S. have begun shutting down schools in light of the highly infectious COVID-19 omicron variant.

The Biden administration has placed its support behind in-person learning, pushing its “test to stay” policy for classrooms to reduce absences and quarantining among students.

Louisiana ranks 3rd-worst state to raise a family in 2022

Louisiana ranked 48 out of 50 as the third-worst state to raise a family in 2022. Louisiana ranked 49th for in highest infant mortality rates, with Mississippi at the highest level, placing 50th. Other vital factors where Louisiana ranked in the bottom 5 are the percent of families in poverty, the highest separation and divorce rates, and the most violent crimes per capita.
LOUISIANA STATE
